BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bears Put Eddie Goldman's Backup On COVID-19 List

Gene Chamberlain

Only a few days after the Bears learned nose tackle Eddie Goldman had taken the coronavirus opt-out for this season, they've temporarily lost his backup.

Nose tackle John Jenkins has been placed on the Bears' Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Jenkins is on his second tour of duty with the Bears, having signed this offseason after he played eight games in 2017 for them.

Jenkins is more or less a journeyman type, having played for five teams in seven seasons. He started five games and played in 16 for Miami last year.

Without Jenkins available to practice, the Bears are looking depleted on the defensive line.

They can move Bilal Nichols or Roy Robertson-Harris into this spot.

There are no other players who have the ideal size for a nose tackle beyond Nichols and Akiem Hicks, but moving Hicks would deprive the Bears of a standout pass rusher and put him into a role as someone who eats up blocks.

There are free agent defensive linemen on the market like Damon Harrison and Mike Daiels.

Only one of the two undrafted free agents the Bears signed fits the ideal nose tackle size. Lee Autry from Mississippi State is still a bit small for that position at 6-foot-2, 302 pounds.

Bears GM Ryan Pace on Wednesday at his season-opening press conference suggested looking outside the organization for another lineman was a possibility.

"You know we are always looking at ways to improve our team and our roster," Pace said. "There is a lot of avenues for us to do that, it doesn't mean it has to be right now. But there will be opportunities ahead of us as well."

The future might be right now after two nose tackles went out before they've even run a pass route or hit anyone.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Bears Be Considering NFL Veteran Kicker Graham Gano?

The Chicago Bears like Eddy Pineiro but his rookie season was a roller-coaster ride and now veteran Graham Gano is available on the open market.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Depth at Running Back Satisfies Ryan Pace

The Chicago Bears are happy with their backfield depth despite losing rookie Artavis Pierce on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and GM Ryan Pace sees no need to be adding anyone.

Gene Chamberlain

Where Ryan Pace Feels He Stands with the McCaskeys

The Bears have had one winning season in five since Ryan Pace became general manager and one playoff game, but he's generally upbeat about where he stands in the eyes of team ownership.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

More Physical Bears Camp Will Include Extensive Live Hitting

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy can't let his team come in looking unprepared physically like last year when starters didn't see much or any of preseason's live hitting, so he's promising to use live hitting at this camp

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Put Up Their Own Brand of Bubble at Halas Hall

The Chicago Bears aren't isolating the team but are hoping they can accomplish the same effect through education, distancing and numerous techno-precautions at Halas Hall.

Gene Chamberlain

Eric Saubert Becomes Second Bear on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Eric Saubert has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing the total tight ends currently active on the roster to six.

Gene Chamberlain

First Eddie Jackson Left off the Top 100 and Now This...

Gene Chamberlain

by

Bearfan1972

Tre Roberson Waived by Bears After Training Injury

Tre Roberson's return to the NFL from the CFL hit a stone wall when he was cut at Chicago Bears training camp following an offseason injury.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

Bears Weigh Options for Replacing Eddie Goldman

The decision by nose tackle Eddie Goldman to opt out of the 2020 season left the Chicago Bears pondering their options and they have good depth on the line.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Acknowledge Time Is On Mitchell Trubisky's Side

Nick Foles has always been a quarterback who could operate with a disadvantage of few practice reps dating back to winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles, and now he's facing a difficult task doing it again while battling Mitchell Trubisky

Gene Chamberlain