Tadd Haislop from the Sporting News thinks the Bears are boring.

There are plenty of Bears fans who would agree, although they would be referring to the offense.

Haislop says the Bears have boring uniforms.

He ranked the NFL uniforms in a Sportingnews.com article and called the Bears' uniforms No. 25 overall.

Haislop started his article this way: "This is another team set with its traditional look, and we respect that."

Apparently they don't respect it too much, though, because 24 teams' uniforms are better in their judgment.

"Chicago has a great color scheme, which makes the team's insistence on sticking to its traditional look frustrating," Haislop wrote, right after he first wrote he could respect their traditional look.

Well, which is it, does he respect the traditional look or is it frustrating?

The article jumped the shark completely by putting the Packers No. 3 with their horrendous dark green and yellow colors. I'm color blind and even I can tell how bad that yellow helmet and color combination are. It makes me wish I was even more color blind, like my dog.

Haislop had Pittsburgh No. 3, which is fine, if you're a bumblebee.

At least he had the Bears ranked ahead of some other teams, Jacksonville for one.

Although I'm color blind, I'd have to be more color blind than even my dog if I thought the Jaguars had a uniform that looked better than any other team in the NFL.

He had the Jaguars ranked ahead of the Patriots.

It sounds to me like a Patriots hater just venting.

The Bears were ranked ahead of the Colts, and I always liked their uniforms and logos.

"The Bears also rank higher than the Colts because they at least have some versatility with their orange alternate jerseys and the classic look they used in 2019," Haislop wrote.

Actually it was a classic look used in the 1930s and brought back in 2019 for a few games.

Everyone I know who attends games on a regular basis gets irritated when the Bears are switching between uniforms, even the 1930s uniforms. They like their standard navy tops with burnt orange stripes.

I'm talking every single person.

They don't dislike the other uniforms, but when they pay good money they want to see their team in their team's uniform, not some substitute clothing.

It's not casual Friday at the office or Hawaiian shirt day. It's a game in the championship season and they want the team dressed accordingly.

They think the same thing about the other Chicago teams, particularly the Bulls. They get irritated when they see the Bulls wearing uniforms that make them look like a European club team.

They really hate paying tickets and going to a game to see the Blackhawks wearing green uniforms on St. Patrick's Day or black jerseys. When they pay their money, they want to go to a game when the team is wearing the greatest jersey in sports, that red sweater with the Blackhawks Indian head logo.

The baseball teams pretty much don't have uniforms, it seems. They just throw on whatever comes to mind that day. There is no standard uniform. And it's wrong.

Chicagoans don't like going to the game to see their teams wearing a clown suit.

Haislop apparently thinks progress is wearing the clown suit.

Of course he bashed the Browns and their classic look without a logo, and ranked them 30th. He really let their color rush uniforms have it, although the Seahawks' color rush uniforms were OK?????? What's with that?

"They resemble a turd from a dog that has recently consumed an orange crayon," Haislop wrote.

Sorry but that's a little too descriptive for me, just like about everything else in his article.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven