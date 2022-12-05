Bears Play Well in Missing Men Formations

The Bears can't seem to get to the opening kickoff without health disasters.

Last week it was Trevor Siemian's oblique strain in warmups, which turned out to be a season-ender. Against Green Bay in a 28-19 loss, it turned out starting fullback Khari Blasingame couldn't even make it to warmups, and then they had another early injury compound the situation.

"So to start the game Khari Blasingame was ill," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. "He was ill last night. That's why we had to put him

down, just so everybody knows that. Obviously our

coaches did a really good job of adjusting."

Blasingame was inactive. It doesn't seem like the worst thing in the world to have a fullback inactive but against Green Bay, and with the offensive game plan they had, and especially with Justin Fields coming off a shoulder separation and needing as much pass and run blocking as possible, it was a big deal.

"When you have a fullback like Khari that we have, he's instrumental of our

offense being able to do all the lead blocking and all the

different things that we do," Eberflus said.

Fortunately, they have an alternative on the 53-man roster in Trevon Wesco, the third tight end. He knows the plays for the fullback and can line up there.

"I thought the offensive coaches did a really good job of getting Wesco ready to go because he's our guy that really steps into that role," Eberflus said.

Uh, not so much. Wesco lasted three plays from scrimmage and went off with a leg injury while blocking on a David Montgomery run.

"So then our offense had to move and do a good job with adjusting during those two things that

happened during the course of that," Eberflus said. "So I do think that they did a good job."

The not only were without a fullback who lined up in the backfield on running plays, but lost their third tight end for three-tight end packages in short yardage or goal line with Wesco's injury and Blasingame's absence. There was no one else available.

They did bring in guard Michael Schofield a few times as a tight end for running plays but obviously lost any element of surprise with a guard at the position.

Still, the Bears ran for 155 yards on just 25 carries, including the 55 Justin Fields gained on his touchdown run. Montgomery had 61 on 14 carries for a 4.4-yard average.

These weren't the only injuries the Bears had to scoot around. Cornerback Kindle Vildor was a bit of a surprise absence because his ankle injury had healed enough Friday that he could go through a full practice after being limited.

So in the end, because of Jaquan Brisker's concussion, Kyler Gordon's concussion and the season-ending injury to Eddie Jackson, the Bears wound up with one regular starter in their secondary in Jaylon Johnson. DeAndre Houston-Carson, at least, has played extensively as a backup in injury situations so it wasn't entirely like last year against Minnesota when it seemed half the team went out with COVID-19. Still, it was a challenge.

Jaylon Jones, Elijah Hicks and Josh Blackwell wound up starting—the first starts for Hicks and Blackwell. And Aaron Rodgers was held to 182 passing yards on 18 of 31. It was the lowest completion percentage for Rodgers all year (58%) and the fewest passing yards he had for a full game played. Last week he got knocked out of the game with the Eagles.

Perhaps only on the fourth-and-4 TD pass of 14 yards that Rodgers threw to Christian Watson in the second quarter did inexperience figure into the equation.

"I think we did a damn good job if you ask me," Johnson said. "Especially those young guys playing

Aaron Rodgers for the first time being on a hig level game, rivalry game. I felt like they had their composure, and did a good job working all week confident in themselves.

"I feel like we did really good. I feel like the leadership from me and DHC I feel was really good," Johnson said. "I felt like we were communicating and talking and staying on the same page really helping thsoe guys out and they showed up. I'm really proud of them."

