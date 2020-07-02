BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Pat O'Donnell Proves He Can Handle Fickle Soldier Field

Gene Chamberlain

When Pat O'Donnell had his fourth punt blocked in six Bears seasons last year it might have raised a few eyebrows.

There's nothing wrong with O'Donnell in this regard, however. He's getting the ball away in time just fine. The last three blocked punts all came about because of total and complete breakdowns in the blocking.

O'Donnell has been a steady, unspectacular punter through his career of punting in a place where steady and spectacular are totally spectacular considering the wind conditions at Soldier Field.

In fact, he's got a chance to make some money this year with another good season because he's in the final year of his current deal and getting $1.85 million.

O'Donnell's 44.9-yard career average is the best all time for the Bears and his average of 47.0 in 2017 is the team single-season record. Most remarkable about his team-record season was the fact it came when he had to make a career-high number of punts (87). Normally averages come down with more attempts.

It's difficult enough to punt at Soldier Field that even when he had an average or 44.8 yards last year—only a tenth of a yard lower than his career mark—he was only 21st in punting average among punters with at least 50 punts.

The previous year when he averaged a full yard longer, O'Donnell still was only 12th in the league in average.

It's simply a difficult place to punt and there's no way around it, especially later in the season.

O'Donnell has improved at punting it inside the 20, as well.

In the last three years he's been better on average than in his first four years at doing this, and had been one of the league's worst his rookie year of 2014.

When the Bears drafted O'Donnell they were hoping to get a bigger, stronger punter who could tolerate the cold winds at Soldier Field.

For someone from just north of Miami, O'Donnell has adjusted just fine.

In fact, he's proving a little stronger than they could have ever anticipated. His leg held up just fine last year even though they made him kick off 15 times when Eddy Pineiro was injured. And this came in a season when he punted 80 times, the second-most punts for a season in his career.

Pat O'Donnell at a Glance

Miami Punter

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 212

Key Numbers: The career-long punt of 75 yards by Pat O'Donnell last year at Denver in Week 2 was longer than any by a Bears punter since Brad Maynard hit one the same distance in 2002.

Roster Chance: 5 on a scale of 1-5 with 5 being the highest.

2020 Projection: 45.0 per punt, long of 67.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay Cutler Solves Mystery of Missing Chicken

Jay Cutler became an instant social media sensation while trying to ferret out the instigator in the murder of some chickens

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

David Montgomery Draws Fantasy Praise from SI, PFF

Pro Football Focus has had more than its negative view of the Chicago Bears in recent years but gave running back David Montgomery a positive projection as a value running back for fantasy football owners based on his rookie performance.

Gene Chamberlain

Half of NFL Preseason Games Eliminated due to COVID-19

According to a Pro Football Talk report half of the NFL preseason games are being eliminated with the Chicago Bears' games against Tennessee and Cleveland among them, so Nick Foles could have fewer opportunities to overtake Mitchell Trubisky for starting quarterback.

Gene Chamberlain

Potential for Pass Rush Devastation Delights Bears

Adding Robert Quinn to Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks sounds like a horror flick to opposing quarterbacks but none of them have ever played on a defensive front with so much pass rushing talent and there can be concerns whenever there's an unknown factor.

Gene Chamberlain

Why Bears Must Be Patient This Season with Cole Kmet

Chicago Bears and NFL history suggest it will be into Cole Kmet's second or third year when he can step in and become a force as a tight end in the NFL.

Gene Chamberlain

by

KennyZ57

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Patrick Scales | LS

With 32 straight games played now, Patrick Scales hopes to continue his steady display of long snaps and extend that streak which was interrupted in 2017 by an ACL tear.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Jesper Horsted | TE

Jesper Horsted was among the most consistent Chicago Bears tight end performers last year as a wide receiver convert who lacked the right blocking abilities, but a year away to get bigger physically could be what he needed to assume a larger role.

Gene Chamberlain

David Montgomery in Fantasy Ball: To Draft or Not To Draft

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defense Sees Fast Start in Chuck Pagano's Second Year

A year ago the entire Bears defense was trying to learn how Chuck Pagano wanted to play but this year it's just three new players while the rest already are on board with their coordinator.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Bears a Little Less Optimistic About Fans and Soldier Field in Letter

Gene Chamberlain