Game-Time Decision for Bears at Quarterback

Justin Fields emerged from a full week of work at quarterback without missing any time and Andy Dalton was limited each day of practice but the Bears will not name a starter until game time.

Don't count Andy Dalton out just yet

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy was expected to announce the starting quarterback on Friday and that it would be Justin Fields because he's healthier, but instead the verdict was a game-time decision to come just before they face the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field.

Dalton is the starter but the bone bruise to his left knee kept him from going through a full practice all week. He was limited in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday while Fields went through full practices all week but did have his throwing hand taped up and wore a brace on it after being sacked nine times by Cleveland.

Because the two are different styles of quarterbacks, with Dalton the pocket passer and Fields more mobile, it could mean the Bears are coming up with two different game plans.

"Maybe that’s true. That’s true," coach Matt Nagy said. "I think we feel good right now with where we’re at with the game plan. Honestly, I think it’s good.

"Here's what's important, in all seriousness, they're both getting better and for us that's a positive and that's all we can do is continue to see where they’re at with Andy being limited and continuing to work through where he’s at and see where he’s at on Sunday."

Nagy pointed out they went through something similar last year when it was Mitchell Trubisky as the mobile passer and Nick Foles the pocket passer.

"We're not the first team that this has happened to, you know what I mean?" he said. "There's other teams. We went through this last year, too."

Nagy said whoever starts, the other would be the backup and Foles would not need to start or be backup.

The Bears come into the game ranked last in the NFL in passing yards, last in points scored and last in yards per pass attempt.

The Bears (1-2) rank last in the NFL in offense and passing and next to last in scoring. Their offense has scored three touchdowns and they haven't had one since Dalton left the second game with his knee injury just before halftime.

Fields was 6 of 20 for 68 yards and was sacked nine times in the loss to the Browns. On the year he is 14 for 35 for 138 yards with one interception for a passer rating of 39.9 He has run for 46 yards on 14 attempts and had a rushing touchdown in the opener against the Rams.

Dalton is officially questionable for the game and Fields was pulled from the injury report because he is healthy.

"I think the biggest thing is that it's felt better every day and it's just kind of where I'm at with this thing is keep improving, keep getting better and that's all my focus is right now," Dalton said.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman is set to make his first start since 2019 after a full week of practice and he has been pulled from the injury report, as well, after a knee injury prior to the start of the season caused him to miss the first three games.

"I think for Eddie, No. 1 I give him credit for really getting to this point right now," Nagy said. "It’s unlucky what happened early on there in that first week, but that's a part of life and so for him to get back to this point and for all of us to feel good about where he's at, with his status here on (starting), I think we're going to see a player who's going to come out and give it his all.

"I don't like to put stat lines or anything like that on the guy, but I know this: He had a really, really good week of practice and now probably more than anything is his conditioning and just getting used to that game condition. I know he holds himself to play well and puts a lot of accountability on himself to help out so he's going to be anxious to get out there."

Edge rusher Khalil Mack is questionable but was able to practice Friday on a limited basis despite a foot sprain suffered in last week's game.

Safety Tashaun Gipson is doubtful after missing a full week of practice with a hamstring injury. He also missed last week's game.

Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) is out and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) is questionable. Mooney practiced Friday on a limited basis.

Cornerback Xavier Crawford did not practice due to a back injury and is questionable.

