Bears Reportedly Interested in Colts DB Coach as Coordinator

Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears have put in a request to speak to Indianapolis Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon in regards to their open defensive coordinator position

The Bears are interested in hearing from a good friend of Brandon Staley's as they try to find a defensive coordinator.

According to the Athletic, the Bears put in a request to interview Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon for the vacant defensive coordinator position.

Gannon is a childhood friend of Staley's, who was a former Bears assistant, then Broncos assistant and Rams defensive coordinator before being hired last week as Los Angeles Chargers head coach.

It was Gannon who put in a recommendation for John Carroll University to hire Staley in 2013. Gannon was with the Tennessee Titans at the time, and Staley eventually went from John Carroll defensive coordinator to the Bears as an assistant.

Gannon has been defensive backs coach three seasons for the Colts and the defense finished 20th, 23rd and 16th against the pass, but every one of those years they had 15 interceptions and ranked in the top nine in the league all three years in this category.

Prior to that, he was a combination defensive backs coach and defensive quality control assistant for Mike Zimmer with the Vikings from 2014-17 and also was an assistant in 2012 and 2013 with the Titans and 2009-2011 was a St. Louis Rams scout.

Previously it has been reported the Bears are considering defensive line coach Jay Rodgers and safeties coach Sean Desai for the position, as well.

It's possible the Bears will have to worry about losing one of their two assistants to Staley as defensive coordinator of the Chargers.

Former Bears linebacker Sam Acho on social media made a strong endorsement of Desai, who was on the staff while he was with the team.

