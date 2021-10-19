    • October 19, 2021
    Bears Moves Include Teez Tabor Promotion

    Bears Moves Include Teez Tabor Promotion

    Safety Teez Tabor has been promoted from the practice squad after Deon Bush suffered a quad injury against Green Bay and was placed on injured reserve.
    Last week Bears coach Matt Nagy was asked if the team had a COVID-19 problem after running back Damien Williams and receivers coach Mike Furrey went on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Nagy responded in the negative, but it has happened again. 

    Edge rusher Robert Quinn was placed on reserve/COVID-19 on Tuesday when the team made several roster moves.

    They have also picked up former Washington running back Chris Thompson for the practice squad while putting safety Deon Bush onto injured reserve and pulling safety Teez Tabor up from the practice squad.

    The reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who test positive or who is being quarantined because they've been in close contact with an infected person.

    Losing Quinn would be a big blow for a few reasons. He has 5 1/2 sacks on the year and has had at least half a sack in every game except the win over the Raiders.

    Quinn's improvement over last year's two-sack season has helped to take some of the pressure off of Khalil Mack, who needs to see less of this because he's fighting through a foot sprain.

    The Bears just lost third edge rusher Jeremiah Attaochu to a season-ending torn pectoral muscle and it means they'll be extremely inexperienced beyond Mack off the edge, barring a free agent signing.

    Without Quinn, second-year edge rusher Trevis Gipson would move up into the starting spot after making sacks in his last two games, and Sam Kamara would become the third edge who comes in and spells Mack and Gipson at times.

    Last week was the first NFL game Kamara has played. He made a tackle and was on the field for five defensive snaps and 10 special teams plays.

    Kamara's natural position isn't outside linebacker. The Bears converted him from a college defensive lineman at Stony Brook. He's listed at 6-foot-2, 288 pounds on their roster.

    Bush left Sunday's loss with a quad injury and the Bears lost one of their better special teams coverage players in the process. Tabor played two seasons for the Detroit Lions, making 42 total tackles and five starts and has been with the Bears since Dec. 23 when they signed him after a stint with San Francisco's practice squad. 

    Thompson was one of several backs brought in on Tuesday for a look and at 30 they're hoping he still has the ability to be a receiver out of the backfield the way he was for Washington from 2013-2019. He caught 212 passes then and also had 20 last year playing in half a season for Jacksonville. Thompson has averaged 8.3 yards per catch in his career and has run for 1,214 yards on 257 attempts for a 4.7-yard average.

    Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven 

