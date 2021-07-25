Bears Place Tarik Cohen, Dazz Newsome on PUP List

Bears to begin training camp without key weapon and promising rookie as they rehab from lingering injuries.

The Bears were down one slot receiver after trading Anthony Miller and when training camp starts on Wednesday they will be down two slot receivers.

On Sunday they put both rookie slot receiver Dazz Newsome and running back Tarik Cohen on the physically unable to perform list, so neither will be practicing when camp begins.

Newsome broke his collarbone at the outset of organized team activities on June 1 and recovery time for such injuries can be eight to 10 weeks or longer.

Cohen's placement on the list is not unexpected as he hadn't yet been running at full speed or been at full strength in minicamp. He suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the third game of last season.

In Newsome's case, the Bears have Damiere Byrd and several other players who could get time in the slot. Byrd might be considered the favorite for the spot as a player with five years of NFL experience with Carolina, Arizona and New England.

The Bears have a much deeper running back group this year and Cohen's absence would not be a problem until closer to the regular season. Damien Williams is coming off an opt-out, and his last game was the Super Bowl following the 2019 season with Kansas City. He figures to be the backup behind David Montgomery.

Sixth-round rookie running back Khalil Herbert from Virginia Tech could get more touches, as well. His running and receiving ability were both considered strengths by scouts heading into the draft. The Bears also have Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce from last year's team and undrafted back C.J. Marable from Coastal Carolina.

