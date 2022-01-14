Bears Land Three Spots on All-Pro Second Team

The Bears failed to land a spot on the All-Pro first team, although linebacker Roquan Smith, edge rusher Robert Quinn and return man Jakeem Grant did make the second team.

It all seems to make sense, although plenty of Bears fans will pout again about Roquan Smith not making the first team. However, making first or second team on the All-Pro team is a huge honor, since it's not broken down into conferences. It's simply the best at the position for the league.

The All-Pro team, voted on by the Associated Press, has been named since the 1940s. Other outlets or organizations have All-Pro teams like the Pro Football Writers Association or Pro Football Focus, but these are not recognized as the official All-Pro team.

Smith made the first team last year, and there will be much debate over whether he was slighted this time with second-team status.

While Smith's tackle totals were up this year over last year and he actually set an unofficial team record with 163 total, the impact of his play was down overall from last season. Smith, who was fifth in the league in total tackles, had 12 tackles for loss after making 18 last season, and had 27 more assists on tackles than he had last season. Smith also had one less sack than he had in 2020, when he made four. He finished fourth in solo tackles this season with 85 and was second last year in this category to Avery Williamson with 96.

The 2021 stats all came with 17 games played this year as opposed to 16 last year.

The three linebackers named All-Pro were Darius Leonard of the Colts, De'Vondre Campbell of the Packers and Micah Parsons of the Cowboys.

Parsons is a rookie who was used more as a pass rusher and had 13 sacks, although he also had 79 fewer tackles (84) than Smith did. He also had three forced fumbles. Parsons received the highest grade of all linebackers in the NFL this year from Pro Football Focus. Smith was ranked 62nd.

Campbell made fewer tackles than Smith, as well. He had 146. But he also had two interceptions, one more than Smith, and forced two fumbles while defending five passes. Smith had two pass defenses and did not force a fumble.

Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt and Cleveland's Myles Garrett made first team as edge rushers ahead of Quinn, who set the Bears record for sacks in a season with 18 1/2.

Baltimore's Devin Duvernay made All-Pro first team as punt returner ahead of Grant. Duvernay led the NFL in return average for players who had at least 16 returns on the season, with 13.8 yards per return. Grant had one of only two punt return touchdowns this season in the league and averaged 11.9 yards a return.

Duvernay and Watt were both unanimous selections to the All-Pro team and there were only five of those total. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp of the Rams and Davante Adams of the Packers and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor were the other ones.

All-Pro

First Team Offense

QB Aaron Rodgers, Packers

RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts

TE Mark Andrews, Ravens

WR Davante Adams, Packers

WR Cooper Kupp, Rams

WR Deebo Samuel, 49ers

LT Trent Williams, 49ers

RT Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers

LB Joel Bitonio, Browns

RG Zack Martin, Cowboys

C Jason Kelce, Eagles

First Team Defense

EDGE T.J. Watt, Steelers

EDGE Myles Garrett, Browns

DL Aaron Donald, Rams

DL Cameron Heyward, Steelers

LB Darius Leonard, Colts

LB Micah Parsons, Cowboys

LB De'Vondre Campbell, Packers

CB Trevon Diggs, Cowboys

CB Jalen Ramsey, Rams

S Kevin Byard, Titans

S Jordan Poyer, Bills

First Team Special Teams

PK Justin Tucker, Ravens

P A.J. Cole, Raiders

KR Braxton Berrios, Jets

PR Devin Duvernay, Ravens

ST J.T. Gray, Saints

LS Luke Rhodes, Colts

Second Team Offense

QB Tom Brady, Buccaneers

RB None

TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs

WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals

LT Rashawn Slater, Chargers

RT Lane Johnson, Eagles

LG Quenton Nelson, Colts

RG Wyatt Teller, Browns

C Corey Linsley, Chargers

Second Team Defense

EDGE Robert Quinn, Bears

EDGE Maxx Crosby, Raiders

DL Chris Jones, Chiefs

DL Jeffery Simmons, Titans

LB Demario Davis, Saints

LB Roquan Smith, Bears

LB Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

CB J.C. Jackson, Patriots

CB A.J. Terrell, Falcons

S (Tie) Justin Simmons, Broncos/Micah Hyde, Bills/Budda Baker, Cardinals

Second Team Special Teams

PK Daniel Carlson, Raiders

P Bryan Anger, Cowboys

KR Andre Roberts, Chargers

PR Jakeem Grant, Bears

ST (Tie) Matthew Slater, Patriots/Ashton Dulin, Colts

LS Josh Harris, Falcons

