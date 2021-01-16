Bears Rate Odds-On Favorites for a Few Things in 2021

Oddsmakers see a real good chance for the Chicago Bears doing a few things in 2021, but only one really seems likely.

There is a reason they make money in Las Vegas.

They know what they're doing, generally.

When it comes to setting futures odds on two lines pertaining to the Bears, in particular, they appear right on the money. Those would be the odds for the Bears making a trade for Deshaun Watson and on Matt Nagy's firing.

SportsBettingDime.com has made Nagy the favorite to be the next coach fired in the NFL at 4 to 1 odds. The next-best odds after Nagy are a familiar name: Vic Fangio at 5 to 1.

For that matter, the third-highest name is familair to Bears fans, as well. It's Vikings coach Mike Zimmer at 7 to 1.

The parenthetical reference on this table of odds applies to the fourth name on the list. That's Bill Belichick at 10 to 1.

While it would seem unlikely the Patriots would dump Belichick after or two seasons of struggles following two decades of brilliance, Belichick is 68 years old and the parenthetical reference mentioned says next coach fired: (or resign). It would be very easy to see Belichick resigning and moving on to golf and other endeavors at 69 after this season.

The other betting question is who acquires Watson via trade and it's a line from Betonline.ag. The Bears do not rank in the top three here and this is probably accurate.

The Bears are in the NFC and it would make a great deal more sense for Houston to trade Watson to an NFC team looking for a quarterback. Then they would only face him every four years unless the 17th game is added to schedules, and then maybe one or two other times.

It's a good line at +550 or 5 1/2 to 1 on the Bears as the fourth-best odds to get Watson because GM Ryan Pace does not want to throw away draft picks after surrendering so many for Khalil Mack and also because a reeling Bears defense just embarrassed Watson in December. The Bears mixed up coverages, threw a couple blitzes or stunts into the mix and had Watson staring into the secondary like he was trying to read a foreign language.

Besides, there's that old pride thing and Pace was originally the one who rejected the notion of drafting Watson.

Would Pace want to risk picks on a quarterback he already decided not to select? Most Bears fans would do it in a heartbeat but Pace and his talent collaborator, Nagy, would be more likely to look for a young quarterback to groom.

So they would be less likely than the Dolphins (2 to 1), Patriots (3 1/2 to 1) and Jets (4 to 1) to acquire Watson.

A team on the odds list ranked too far down is the Detroit Lions, at 18 to 1. Watson would be an ideal fit with Detroit.

The Lions can save $19 million in cap space by dumping 32-year-old Matthew Stafford now, according to Overthecap.com.

Finding a new quarterback would be in order for new GM Brad Holmes. Who, other than the Bears, would turn down a chance at Watson? Getting 18 to 1 on Detroit acquiring Watson would be a great bet.

Next Coach Fired

(or resign)

SportsBettingDime.com

1. Matt Nagy: 4/1 (+400)

2. Vic Fangio: 5/1 (+500)

3. Mike Zimmer: 7/1 (+700)

4. Bill Belichick: 10/1 (+1000)

5. Kliff Kingsbury: 11/1 (+1100)

6. Zac Taylor: 12/1 (+1200)

7. Mike McCarthy: 12/1 (+1200)

8. Mike Vrabel: 19/1 (+1900)

9. FIELD: 1/1 (+100)

Most Likely to Trade for Deshaun Watson

BetOnLine.Ag

Dolphins +200

Patriots +350

Jets +400

Bears +550

Colts +600

49ers +1000

Washington +1000

Eagles +1200

Lions +1800

Saints +2000

Steelers +2000

Falcons +3300

Giants +3300

Who Will Open at QB for Bears?

SportsBettingDime.com

1. The Field 8-5

2. Nick Foles 2-1

3. Mitchell Trubisky 2 1/2-1

