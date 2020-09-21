The NFL season is like a Frank Sinatra song.

"You're riding high in April, shot down in May."

That's life.

A week after Anthony Miller was the toast of Chicago for his lunging touchdown catch in the late fourth quarter to win the season opener in Detroit, his play in the 17-13 win over the New York Giants is being questioned.

Miller wasn't alone when it came to receivers taking flak.

Allen Robinson II, of all people, even received some scrutiny Monday when Bears coach Matt Nagy met with reporters. Robinson caught just three of his nine targets at the end of the same week he had to endure another failed negotiation for a contract extension.

Miller's day was more obviously problematic after he was targeted only three times and went without a reception. He dropped a touchdown catch from Mitchell Trubisky and also had a key mistake in the third quarter to kill a drive.

"The third-and-6, he was short on his route, so he cut it short," Bears coach Matt Nagy said, not holding back to protect anyone.

The third-and-6 play was with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter and the Bears looking to stop Giants momentum with the ball at New York's 38. Trubisky failed to hook up with Miller on a short route.

"It probably looked like Mitch was late, but (Miller) was short on the depth of his route," Nagy said. "Again, I go back to details. And 17 knows it. He knows that. He understands that. He knew it right away."

Nagy thought it was possible this wouldn't have happened if Miller hadn't made the earlier mistake of dropping a perfectly thrown Trubisky TD pass.

"Really, the way I look at it, I go back to the drop in the end zone where Mitch just threw a really good ball, and if he comes down with that, who knows confidence-wise how that turns for him the rest of the game?" Nagy said. "But that's a part of football, being able to bounce back after a drop."

Miller's streak of nine straight games with at least one reception ended. He even had a hand in the first of Trubisky's two interceptions.

"Anthony was No. 1 in the progression on that play and A-Rob is No. 2 there and then (Trubisky) can look at some things on the other side as well with (Darnell) Mooney," Nagy said. "And you can see, their safety came shooting up in the gap with the play-action and then Anthony got jammed at the line and then timing with A-Rob, the kid made a good break on the ball and was able to tip that ball up in the air."

Miller's improved attention to detail had been praised unanimously by coaches heading into the season and his big game against Detroit spotlighted this. And now it's back to Square One heading Sunday into Atlanta.

"So, it just was one of those games, he didn’t have as many attempts or targets, but he'll bounce back," Nagy said. "I look forward to it. He’s a competitor. He cares and he wants to help the team win."

Miller had just 26 offensive plays to 29 by Javon Wims, but Nagy said wasn't due to Miller's performance. Rather, the Bears were trying to take advantage of specific

Giants tendencies on defense to play zone and they wanted to use more run-blocking personnel combinations. Wims, at 6-foot-2, 221 pounds, is a more solid run blocker.

In Robinson's case, the tie-in to his contract situation seemed an obvious connection but Nagy doubts there is any frustration involved on his top receiver's part. Miller was involved on one play along the sidelines in which James Bradberry stole the ball away in a jump ball situation.

“I do feel his mind is clear," Nagy said. "I know that Allen is a true professional. Yesterday was one of those games where you look at it and he had I think eight or nine targets and three catches. Every game we go into teams are going to have a plan for A-Rob.

"I'll never question his effort. It was just one of those games, there were a couple of throws in play-action that we got. I know we're all wishing right now that second interception, he normally would come down with that. You can talk about should the ball be further downfield or was it underthrown? Normally he'll make that play. I have no doubt in my mind that if we get in that situation again he will make that."

The three catches by Robinson were his fewest since making one against the Eagles for 6 yards last Nov. 3. It was worse even than when former Jacksonville teammate Jalen Ramsley held him to four catches for 15 yards in the Rams' 17-7 win last Nov. 17.

Nagy wants to turn the page.

"It was one of those games for us, especially in the second half, where collectively, our wide receiver group in general, I'm looking forward to seeing what they do next week," Nagy said.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven