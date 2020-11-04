SI.com
BearDigest
Bears Cut Veteran Receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

Gene Chamberlain

Ted Ginn Jr. produced one major play in this Bears season and it's all he'll make.

The Bears on Wednesday released the 35-year-old receiver after he made three receptions and failed as their punt returner.

Ginn had a key fourth-and-6 catch for 29 yards crossing the middle against Atlanta on a late drive to help make their comeback possible. Ginn had three receptions for 39 yards this season and hasn't made one since the Week 4 loss to Indianapolis.

The Bears had made Ginn their punt returner in Week 4 after losing Tarik Cohen for the season to a torn ACL against Atlanta, but he struggled to field the ball properly in four straight games and made five returns for 24 yards.

Ginn's presence seemed necessary at first with the Bears uncertain about how fast rookie speed receiver Darnell Mooney could make an impact. Mooney, though, has taken up most of the snaps at the Z receiver spot and has 26 catches at the midpoint, placing him well above numerous receivers chosen ahead of him in the first four rounds this year.

The other reason for Ginn having a spot on the roster was removed  before last week's game when the Bears debuted punt returner Dwayne Harris last week. Harris had a 12-yard return last week and in 2018 had led the NFL in punt return average. He's also a wide receiver, although he still would need to become better acquainted with the Bears offense to be used in this role.

Only the timing of the move seems a bit curious since the Bears are already down one receiver for two weeks due to Javon Wims' suspension for starting a fight against New Orleans.

