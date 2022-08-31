Duke Shelley was all smiles Tuesday about not getting a phone call from the Bears on cutdown day.

His call came a bit later.

Shelley, a fourth-year defensive back, was among five Bears cut Wednesday after the announcement of waiver acquisitions.

Also gone are linebacker Caleb Johnson, tackle Zachary Thomas, defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga and veteran linebacker Joe Thomas.

Zachary Thomas is the only 2022 draft pick who was cut. He was a sixth-round pick.

They placed wide receiver Tajae Sharpe on injured reserve. The Bears have never revealed the nature of his injury. He went out the week after the first preseason game with Kansas City.

These moves occurred after the earlier waiver acquisitions of guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive tackle Armon Watts, linebacker Sterling Weatherford, tight end Trevin Wesco and defensive end Kingsley Johnathan.

The departure of Thomas is somewhat surprising because of his special teams contributions as a backup.

Tonga had shown promise in another defensive system but isn't a fit for the 4-3, apparently.

Also, the Bears confirmed the signings for a big portion of their practice squad, including 14 players: tight end Chase Allen, wide receivers Nsimba Webster and Isaiah Coulter, defensive linemen Trevon Coley and Micah Dew-Treadway, offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen, linebacker DeMarquis Gates, cornerbacks Thomas Graham Jr. and Davontae Harris, defensive lineman Sam Kamara, quarterback Nathan Peterman, tackle Lachavious Simmons and safety A.J. Thomas.

All were cut by the Bears after preseason.

They have two more practice squad spots to fill.

A few other changes included new jersey numbers for tackle Riley Reiff (71) and running back Trestan Ebner (25).

A few injured Bears returned to Wednesday's practice. Defensive tackle Angelo Blackson and Ebner both were back at work after injuries that kept them off the field last week in Cleveland.

