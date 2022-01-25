Report: Bears Settle on Ryan Poles as GM

Ryan Poles has completed a strange journey, from Bears player to Bears general manager.

Poles is the team's choice as GM according to reports from SI's Albert Breer, ESPN and NFL Network.

As this was reported, the Minnesota Vikings reportedly hired Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next GM. Poles had also been a candidate for the Vikings job.

The reported hiring does set up a rather comical possibility and that is if they hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach, they will replace one GM named Ryan and head coach named Matt with another GM named Ryan and another coach named Matt. Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy were fired on Jan. 9 after the season ended.

It's unknown whether Poles will get to actually pick his own head coach from among finalists the hiring committee assembled or will have input in adding a candidate or two. According to reports, Eberflus, former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are among the finalists for head coach, although Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was scheduled to receive an initial interview on Tuesday, as well.

Poles was briefly a Bears player as an offensive lineman out of Boston College, when he was an undrafted free agent in 2008. He didn't make the team and never played in the NFL, then embarked on a career in personnel with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The new Bears GM is only 36 years old, started out as a scouting assistant after briefly serving at Boston College as a football recruiter, then began working his way up the chain with the Chiefs. He became college scouting coordinator in 2010, director of college scouting in 2016, assistant director of player personnel in 2018 and executive director of player personnel last year.

Poles was part of the process to draft quarterback Patrick Mahomes and had a big role in the Chiefs rebuilding their offensive line this year to make a run at another AFC championship game.

