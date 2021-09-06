Bears Waive Josh Woods, Retain Caleb Johnson

Undrafted rookie Caleb Johnson impressed in preseason so the Bears retained him on the 53-man roster and cut Josh Woods when they officially signed Breshad Perriman and needed a roster spot.

The Bears officially brought in wide receiver Breshad Perriman on Monday and in the process had to reduce the roster.

It meant trimming linebacker Josh Woods rather than an undrafted rookie.

The Bears retained rookie linebacker Caleb Johnson on the roster as their sixth inside linebacker, or fifth until Danny Trevathan returns from injured reserve.

Instead, the Bears chose to cut Woods, who has been with them since he made the practice squad in 2018. He had come onto the regular roster for the first time in 2019.

Woods, a 6-foot-1, 236-pound undrafted acquisition, had to add weight after playing defensive back at Maryland and had been vital on special teams. It's possible Woods could be signed back to their practice squad as they have one available space and have not exceeded the total of six allowable veterans.

Woods played in 24 games the last two seasons, with 19 tackles and a fumble recovery. Last year he took part in 60% of the special teams plays.

Johnson is the first player in Houston Baptist history to sign with an NFL team and in preseason finished third on the Bears in tackles with 14, including two for loss. He had a pass defended and three special teams tackles.

Perriman is the speed receiver the Bears agreed to terms with and they become his seventh team in six seasons. He was with the Jets last year on a one-year contract and made 30 receptions, then signed with the Lions but was cut.

