Teven Jenkins Signs First Contract, Plays with Starters

Teven Jenkins has had a more eventful week of minicamp than most Bears players, to say the least.

First, the rookie moved up to take snaps with the first team at left tackle due to an injury to tackle Germain Ifedi. Then, on Wednesday Jenkins became the final Bears draft pick to sign his rookie contract.

Jenkins, a second-rounder and the 39th pick overall, has been able to practice alongside left guard Cody Whitehair this week. This is never a bad thing for a young player.

"I think for Tev, being able to line up now with the 1s and see what that's like being on the left side and getting to go up against some of these experienced vets, and getting some communication with Cody, again, it's hard because there are no pads so what we are telling the defense is you have to take three hard steps and then you have to pull up, there is no bull-rushing, you can’t lower your head," Nagy said. "So, it’s not really real but they can at least get the burst and we can work their feet.

"Teven is doing a really good job of trying to get down the fundamentals of what coach Juan (Castillo) teaches and put it together and when we get to training camp and the pads come on and we start doing one-on-ones you can really truly see where these guys are at. He's not the only one. It's all the guys."

Elijah Wilkinson had been at left tackle with the first team during organized team activities last week and also the previous week, while Jenkins was with the second team.

Wilkinson had to move back to his regular position at right tackle due to Ifedi's injury, and so Jenkins got first-team snaps.

