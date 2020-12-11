SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Buster Skrine Out, Khalil Mack Questionable for Texans Game

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears will be using a different slot cornerback for the first time in the last two seasons as Buster Skrine has been ruled out due to a concussion.

Skrine is the only starter the Bears list as out for the game Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The options appear to be second-year cornerback Duke Shelley or veteran safeties DeAndre Houston-Carson and Sherrick MaManis.

"Whether it's Duke Shelley or whether it's Sherrick or whether it's DHC, it's a great opportunity for them," Bears coach Matt Nagy said after Friday's practice. "I just love the way they practice. I love how serious they take the game.

"So when a guy goes down like that or is out, it's a great opportunity for them and they've all had a really good week."

Shelley was drafted out of Kansas State last year in Round 6. He has been on the field with the defense for only snaps in two seasons, so it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran safeties take the spot for some of the snaps. McManis played nickel slot in 2018 after an injury to former Bear Bryce Callahan.

Houston-Carson has been an extra defensive back in the dime coverage package.

Still, it's been two seasons now and time possibly for Shelley to display what he has.

"I would say his arrow is up and I'd say it because of this: It took him a little bit of time to learn the speed and learn the new defense, but now he’s getting a little bit, naturally, more confidence in himself," Nagy said. "And then here we are with a guy, he gets to learn from one of the best nickels in the game. That’s a really good thing to have, and he's accepted that."

Nagy's interpretation of Skrine's skills are open to debate. Skrnie has allowed a 78.1% completion percentage when targeted, and a 125.7 passer rating against. He has given up five touchdown passes, matching a Bears high.

"Is he gonna still make mistakes? For sure," Nagy said of Shelley. "But one thing that he does is he's a ballhawk. He's usually around the ball and he's got good ball skills."

Mack has a shoulder injury and was able to practice Friday for the first time this week. He practiced only on a limited basis and is questionable.

Backup outside linebacker James Vaughters is out for the second straight week with a knee injury.

The only other Bears player listed on the final injury report is tight end/fullback J.P. Holtz with shoulder and knee injuries. He is questionable.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney missed the entire week due to personal reasons but he is not injured and Nagy said he doubts there would be a problem with Mooney playing despite missed practice time.

For the Texans, tight end Pharaoh Brown (concussion) is out. Quarterback A.J. McCarron (non-injury), cornerback Keion Crossen (foot), cornerback Phillip Gaines (knee/shoulder), linebacker Jonathan Greenard (illness), cornerack John Reid (neck), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (foot/nek), and wide receiver Keke Coutee (knee) are questionable.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Matchup Problems Texans Present for Bears

The entire Chicago Bears offensive line will need to contend with J.J. Watt because of the way the Houston Texans use their top pass rusher.

Gene Chamberlain

Matt Nagy Believes He Has Management's Support

What Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy perceives as an open, honest relationship with the McCaskey family has led him to believe he has their support, although he admits there have been no discussions on the future.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Prove They Can Stand Up to COVID-19 Scares

The Chicago Bears think they have an efficient system and leadership for dealing with COVID-19 interruptions, and proved it on Thursday as they managed to get practice in despite a scare earlier in the day.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defensive Slide Becomes a Nosedive

Finding a way to stop both their own slide and Deshaun Watson is the mighty task facing the Bears defense Sunday at Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

DeAndre Carter This Week's Fourth Bear on COVID-19 List

Punt returner DeAndre Carter is the latest Chicago Bears player to go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Gene Chamberlain

Ten Names to Consider for Possible Bears Coaching Hunt

The line will be forming quickly if the Chicago Bears do indeed dump Matt Nagy after the season, so it's never too early to start thinking about the talent pool of potential replacements.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Push Back Thursday Practice Due to Positive Test

The Chicago Bears aren't saying who the person is but they pushed back their practice for Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Gene Chamberlain

Five Ways the McCaskeys Can Keep from Firing Matt Nagy

Here are several built-in possibilties the Chicago Bears ownership can use to avoid firing coach Matt Nagy and staff at the end of this season.

Gene Chamberlain

COVID-19 Panic by NFL Would Make No Sense

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/12/08/business-of-football-ravens-playing-through-covid-inflection-point

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Remaining Positive Even After Nightmare Scenario

Sunday might have seemed like a crushing, season-killing loss to most but Bears players and coach Matt Nagy view it as what goes on in the NFL on a year-by-year basis with regularity.

Gene Chamberlain