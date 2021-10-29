Injury Report: Khalil Mack has been declared out for Sunday's game with San Francisco, but the Bears have not placed him on injured reserve and he remains eligible to return Nov. 8 against Pittsburgh.

For the first time since 2018, the Bears will be without pass rusher Khalil Mack for a game.

The Bears will sit Mack out for the game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday but on Friday, at least, coach Matt Nagy said a decision hasn't been made on placing him on injured reserve.

Mack being ruled out ends a streak of 47 straight games played. He has been fighting through a foot injury since the early season but kept playing.

"For what he does on the field, this has been one of the fastest starts he's had in his career production-wise, you feel it, you see it," Nagy said. "He's had a couple weeks there where he has not been able to practice but he's been able to strap it up on Sunday and get out there and do a lot of great things.

"So the want is there but we've got to sometimes protect Khalil from himself and that's kind of where we're at right now, and continue to work through everything with him, open communication, and come up with a good plan as to what it is as we move forward."

Mack missed games in Weeks 7 and 8 against the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills in 2018 when he had an ankle injury, after trying to play through the injury with little success against the New England Patriots in a 38-31 Bears loss. The Bears won the games against the Bills, 41-9 and Jets, 24-10.

Beyond Mack, the injury report carried good news for the Bears.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn and tackle Elijah Wilkinson returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list so the Bears will have half of their starting outside rush. The Bears did have another new COVID case Friday as Germain Ifedi went on the COVID list, but was already on injured reserve trying to get over a knee injury.

Trevis Gipson replaces Mack in the starting lineup.

"He’s a dominant force," Gipson said. "He plays the run, he plays the pass, he rushes the passer, and he’s an overall great outside linebacker/defensive end.

"So, with him being gone it will be vital, but I feel like it’s an opportunity. We’re gonna go out there and give it our best as a whole defense."

As important, defensive end Akiem Hicks went through his first full practice since suffering a groin injury Oct. 3 and is questionable for the game after a full week of practice. He had limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. This is the first time since his injury that he has gone through consecutive practices.

Hicks suffered the groin injury on the first play of the 24-14 win Oct. 3 over Detroit. He tried to play on Oct. 17 against Green Bay after one limited practice but fared poorly and was pulled from the game.

Safety Tashaun Gipson was limited in practice all week and is questionable with a hip injury that kept him out of last week's game, while return man Jakeem Grant had a full practice Thursday and Friday and is questionable.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson has been dropped from the injury report all together after suffering from an ankle injury the past two weeks.

The only other players on the injury report are linebacker Sam Kamara (knee) and tight end Jesper Horsted. Both are questionable but both have practiced all week.

