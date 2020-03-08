Only Mitchell Trubisky seems to generate more irritation among Chicago Bears followers than Leonard Floyd.

Much of it has to do with general manager Ryan Pace's unwavering support for his 2016 first-round draft pick despite declining pass-rush production. It's a lot like the way he continues to support his struggling quarterback.

The combination of Floyd's three sacks last season and the $13.2 million he is due for 2020 in the option year of his first contract is the reason he has a place in the proverbial fan dog house.

Without much leaking out from the Bears or Floyd's agents in the run up to free agency, it has to be assumed the Bears are making an attempt to extend his contract. They know the $13.2 million is too much to pay Floyd for this season and he could just as easily be dumped with $13.2 million then coming on to the available salary cap for use in acquiring a new pass rusher.

For $13.2 million, they could definitely get a more productive rusher. Cameron Jordan makes only $11.1 million, Whitney Mercilus $9.5 million and Ryan Kerrigan $11.687 million, so players who do get sacks make less.

"He's close in a lot of areas when you look at the pressures and those things," Pace said at the combine. "He just needs to finish a little better on the quarterback. But I think when you're evaluating him, you have to factor in everything. His run defense, his ability in coverage."

The Bears don't view Floyd as a traditional edge rusher like they do Khalil Mack, but like a SAM linebacker in a 4-3.

"Not many outside linebackers can drop in coverage like he does, so that's a factor," Pace said.

Floyd will have the 18th highest cap cost among edge players if they simply pay his $13.2 million. It's more likely they'd set up some type of extension which lessens the blow of his money to their cap going forward.

Floyd's status aside, the Bears know they need more of a pass rush. The 32 sacks the had after getting 50 the previous season only underscore this.

Bearreport.com reported at the combine the Bears met with LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson, Florida's Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga and Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos.

They already had talks in postseason with several pass rushers, so it's apparent they at least realize the need to get support for Khalil Mack and Floyd, if not replace Floyd.

They could very easily look to free agency to supplement their outside pass rush, either if they decided to move on from Floyd or if they were able to sign him to an extension and wanted a better option as the third pass rusher than Aaron Lynch has been.

The player who could fit in best and not break the bank would be Falcons free agent Vic Beasley, whose value has been projected by Spotrac.com at a deal worth $7.3 million per year. It's entirely possible Beasley would be open to a prove-it deal for one year. Either way, at 6-foot-3, 246 pounds, Beasley is not the size of an outside rusher for a 4-3 team like he was with the Atlanta Falcons. He would be ideal in a 3-4 as an edge rusher.

Beasley's career had a meteoric rise in Year 2 with 15 1/2 sacks, then he plummeted with 18 total sacks over the next three seasons. He had eight last year when he played more defensive snaps than any time in his career. He has played linebacker and dropped weight to get better in coverage, and has been an end. So he's versatile enough to fill the role like Floyd has.

There are a few players projected by Spotrac.com to cost a similar amount and have been consistent pass rushers.

Dallas' Robert Quinn and the Giants' Markus Golden are expected to be in the higher range cost-wise, with Spotrac.com projecting $11.8 million for Quinn and $13.5 million for Golden. After averaging six sacks a season for four years, Quinn had his first double-digit sack season since 2014 with 11 1/2 last year. He's perceive as a bigger defensive end type but this isn't necessarily true. At 258 pounds, he's more around the size of Khalil Mack and easily could hold his own as an outside linebacker in pass rush situations.

There is a big drop in talent level after Quinn and Golden. The Vikings' Everson Griffen is a free agent but ESPN reported last month the Vikings hope to make a run at him. Griffen opted out of his contract after reaching the six-sack level. He finished with eight last year. He is more of a classic defensive end at 6-3, 273, but the Bears have been using a bigger player than that in Lynch, who is 280 pounds and seems more of a 4-3 end.

Buffalo's Shaq Lawson might be in the same price range as those players. Spotrac.com put his value at $7.6 million a year. He has been an underachiever with 16 1/2 career sacks and only 17 career starts in four seasons, but might be a fit as a third pass rusher.

When drafted, the Bills were playing a 3-4 with Rex Ryan as coach. He hasn't fit in with their 4-3 as an end in the current regime but did show he has a pulse by hitting a career high of 6 1/2 sacks last year.

Another free agent who started out in a 3-4 and hasn't achieved at the desired level after switching to a 4-3 is Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. He seemed to have find his groove last year and is actually more suited size-wise (6-4, 275) to the 4-3. After making 5 1/2 sacks he suffered a torn pec muscle, so he's had more productivity than Lawson did with 18 sacks, and more than Floyd has had for that matter.

The Jets' Jordan Jenkins has been an outside linebacker in the 3-4 all along and his team wants him back. So far it seems he's heading for something better in free agency after 20 1/2 sacks in four years. He hit stride at the right time, too, with a career-high eight sacks last season.

