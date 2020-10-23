SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Nightmare Scenario for Bears: Aaron Donald Against Anyone

Gene Chamberlain

Nick Foles has a story about Los Angeles Rams defensive force Aaron Donald dating back to 2015 in St. Louis.

"I was his teammate once upon a time," Foles said. "It was when he was younger. I just remember going through practice. I didn’t really know who he was. I think he was rookie of the year and it was his second year.

"I'm like, 'Why can't we block this guy? We have two guys on him and we are still not blocking him.' And then years later I realized why: The dude's unbelievable. So obviously we have to respect him, and teams have different plans for him."

Donald has 7 1/2 sacks already in six games and the 6-foot-1, 280-pound defensive tackle will be lining up on most snaps directly across from Bears left guard Rashaad Coward.

It's the same Rashaad Coward who has played one game on the left side of the offensive line, so the Bears have to hope they can reproduce some of the success they had in 2018 against Donald, when they held him to a quarterback hit, two tackles and no sacks with Bryan Witzmann playing at left guard.

The San Francisco 49ers held Donald and every other Rams player without a sack last week in a 24-16 win but they ran the ball for 122 yards and it always helps to keep defenses off balance. The Bears barely managed to get more than 122 yards rushing in the last three games combined.

The assignment of blocking Donald doesn't fall entirely to Coward and last year Coward did get to block him some at right guard, as Donald moves around from side to side on the line. Or at least he and the others attempted to block Donald last year. The stats would say they didn't get it done.

"I don't want to say he just does what he does because that sounds like he's going rogue," coach Matt Nagy said of Donald. "They obviously put him where they want to put him to use him as an advantage."

Donald sometimes even goes out to the edge. Last year Donald had more success against the Bears. He had two sacks of Mitchell Trubisky, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, a tipped pass and four total tackles.

"The burst that he has off the line of scrimmage at the snap, it can be a simple run play and he just anticipates before you snap the ball and he just shoots the A or B gap and next thing you know he’s taking the handoff," Nagy said.

Yet, the Bears did get Donald blocked in 2018 in Chicago.

"I think you just have to get on him early before he gets going," Bears center Cody Whitehair said. "Obviously play physical with him and try to shut him down. And that's going to be our game plan.

"You know he can be a game-wrecker and you gotta account for him in every way you can."

Coward had a somewhat rocky start to replacing injured James Daniels last week, so the thought of him playing on the left side of the line for the second time seems scary. And right guard Germain Ifedi has faced Donald before in Seattle twice a year, but usually was at right tackle and didn't see him much, either.

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said it will require the utmost in communication between linemen, and this broke down a few times last week even though the line went without allowing a sack for the first time since Week 2 of the 2019 season.

"I mean, these guys have played with (Coward), other than Germain, right, so they know him and they communicate well," Lazor said.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Struggling Bears Offense Has Run Out of Time

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles says the team's offense simply needs more time but this week time has run out as the toughest stretch of the schedule begins.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Look for Possible Punt Return Option

Ted Ginn Jr. hasn't had much production as a replacement for injured punt returner Tarik Cohen so the Bears are looking around and have former Pro Bowl returner Dwayne Harris coming in for a workout.

Gene Chamberlain

Bills Decision to Cut Quinton Spain Gives Bears an Option

With the Chicago Bears relying on totally inexperienced left guards to replace James Daniels, the Buffalo Bills might have supplied a potential experienced answer by cutting former starter and former Titans starter Quinton Spain.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Injury Report: Akiem Hicks Ill, Buster Skrine Sits

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks missed Thursday's practice with an illness and defensive back Buster Skrine was out with an ankle injury suffered against Caroliina.

Gene Chamberlain

No Snub Tom Brady Says, But Was Nick Foles Buying It?

When Tom Brady didn't shake Nick Foles' hand after the Oct. 8 Bears win at Soldier Field, it opened eyes because he hadn't done it after Foles' Super Bowl win with Philadelphia over Brady but Brady had an explanation on Thursday and Foles had something to say about it.

Gene Chamberlain

COVID-19 Factor Is One Gamblers May Need to Consider

Predicting how COVID-19 positive tests can affect an NFL team in a given week is entirely impossible, unless you're talking about the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.

Gene Chamberlain

No Better Time for Anthony Miller to Step Up Than Now

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller has had two game-winning touchdown catches but other times he's vanished this year within the offense and whatever the reason they need the consistency he started showing at the end of last season.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Need to Be Honest with Themselves and Fans

https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2020/10/21/21527138/bears-trying-to-control-message-as-much-as-line-of-scrimmage-matt-nagy-nick-foles-panthers-rams

Gene Chamberlain

by

patcorgs12

Bears and Rams: TV, Radio, Streaming and History

TV, radio, streaming information on the Chicago Bears game Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, as well as odds and notes on the 95th matchup in the series.

Gene Chamberlain

Albert Breer Discusses Bears in His Mailbag

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/10/21/nfl-mailbag-cowboys-mike-mccarthy-jets-trevor-lawrence

Gene Chamberlain