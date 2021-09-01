Bears Sign Breshad Perriman, Nsimba Webster

Receivers Breshad Perriman and Nsimba Webster supply some speed for the Bears and the team also brought back cornerback Artie Burns.

With an eye still on improving their receiver speed, the Bears have filled out their roster by signing former New York Jets receiver Breshad Perriman.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the signing of Perriman to a one-year deal.

They also brought back cornerback Artie Burns after initially waiving him, according to Schefter. And they added a punt returner with speed and also possibly gained some insight into their opening opponent as they put in a waiver claim on former Los Angeles Rams return man Nsimba Webster.

Perriman, who is 6-foot-2, 215, has always teased with great speed but hasn't flashed the necessary hands or route-running skills to excel.

Coming out of Central Florida as the first-round pick of the Ravens in 2015, Perriman was clocked at a pro day for the 40 at times ranging between 4.24 and 4.27 seconds. There was one scout there who claimed to have Perriman at 4.19, which would shatter the 4.22 combine 40 mark of John Ross. This was a pro day, though, and such exaggerations are common at those.

The Bears are his Perriman's seventh team in six seasons. He started out with Baltimore for two seasons, signed with Washington in 2018 but was waived and then played for Cleveland, went to Tampa Bay in 2019, the Jets in 2020, then signed this year with the Lions on a $2.5 million deal but was waived.

Perriman had 30 receptions in 2020 with the Jets, 33 as a rookie with Baltimore and had a career-high 36 for Tampa Bay.

Webster is a 5-foot-10, 180-pound wide receiver who had been with the 49ers in training camp. He really hasn't been used much as a receiver but was the punt returner for the Rams last year. He averaged 7.4 yards per 24 returns. Webster also was one of the Rams kick returners and averaged 21.7 yards.

This is an entirely special teams-generated move as Webster also played on coverage teams and made 12 tackles last year. He had nine solo special teams tackles and led the Rams. He also had two special teams fumble recoveries.

The Bears lost two key special teams components when Cordarrelle Patterson and Sherrick McManis weren't signed back. So bringing in someone to help special teams coordinator Chris Tabor's units was necessary.

The Bears cut sixth-round pick Dazz Newsome, a wide receiver from North Carolina who was a top college punt returner. It's possible they could bring him back for the practice squad in the next day.

All of the Bears who were waived have cleared waivers and they can work from that group for the practice squad.

Burns has been with the Bears since last year but tore an ACL in training camp in 2020. He was battling Kindle Vildor at left cornerback when training camp ended.

The Bears will need to make some corresponding roster moves and the Tribune's Brad Biggs has reported they may put linebacker Danny Trevathan on injured reserve. They can bring Trevathan back in three weeks. He was plagued by knee soreness at times in camp.

