Much as they did last year, the Chicago Bears are reaching up into the Canadian Football League to fill out their expanded offseason roster.

The Bears are signing cornerback Tre Roberson of the Calgary Stampeders according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Roberson was a quarterback part of one season at Indiana and had a 23-5 record as starter at Illinois State. He was signed out of college as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings but didn't make the roster. He went onto the Vikings' practice squad and was cut later.

Roberson has 10 career interceptions in the CFL in 32 games, including seven last season, and in 2018 was part of a Grey Cup champion team. He had a tryout earlier with the Bears and was sought by 10 NFL teams.

Last year after the season ended they signed wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert, linebacker Jameer Thurman and James Vaughters, then later signed Mathieu Betts, a Canadian player who had just been drafted into the CFL.

None of the CFL players stuck with the team except for Vaughters, a pass erusher who was cut and signed later to the practice squad and then made it into three games. He had three tackles on the season.

Friday is the deadline for NFL teams to try and negotiate with CFL players whose 2019 contracts are expiring.

