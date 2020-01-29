BearDigest
CFL Cornerback Tre Roberson Signs with Bears

Gene Chamberlain

Much as they did last year, the Chicago Bears are reaching up into the Canadian Football League to fill out their expanded offseason roster.

The Bears are signing cornerback Tre Roberson of the Calgary Stampeders according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Roberson was a quarterback part of one season at Indiana and had a 23-5 record as starter at Illinois State. He was signed out of college as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings but didn't make the roster. He went onto the Vikings' practice squad and was cut later.

Roberson has 10 career interceptions in the CFL in 32 games, including seven last season, and in 2018 was part of a Grey Cup champion team. He had a tryout earlier with the Bears and was sought by 10 NFL teams.

Last year after the season ended they signed wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert, linebacker Jameer Thurman and James Vaughters, then later signed Mathieu Betts, a Canadian player who had just been drafted into the CFL.

None of the CFL players stuck with the team except for Vaughters, a pass erusher who was cut and signed later to the practice squad and then made it into three games. He had three tackles on the season.

Friday is the deadline for NFL teams to try and negotiate with CFL players whose 2019 contracts are expiring.

Bears Need Safety Help But Not Eric Berry

With Ha Ha Clinton-Dix out of contract and Eddie Jackson already breaking the bank, the Bears are looking for more of a low-budget answer at safety and not a five-time Pro Bowl player who is an injury risk.

Gene Chamberlain

Why Chicago Bears Defensive End Akiem Hicks Needs a Raise

Akiem Hicks' absence led to more yardage allowed on the ground, fewer sacks and turnovers and more pressure on a completely inept offense.

Gene Chamberlain

Gene Chamberlain

Gardner Minshew's Successor Makes a Statement

A strong regular season and Senior Bowl could put Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon on the Chicago Bears' radar

Gene Chamberlain

Ryan Pace Deserves No Flak for Jimmy Garoppolo

With Jimmy Garoppolo in the Super Bowl, the Bears' behind-the-scenes interest in the 49ers QB will be a topic for discussion but if they had made the move it would have meant two key defensive players wouldn't be in Chicago.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Need at Right Guard is Urgent

Rashaad Coward did his best to replace Kyle Long but hasn't really been a guard or even an offensive player for long. It's possible the Chicago Bears would be better off finding a replacement in free agency.

Gene Chamberlain

Charles Leno Jr. Picked Wrong Time for a Down Season

Charles Leno Jr. picked the wrong time to have troubles at left tackle and as a result the Chicago Bears have both guard and tackle as needs in the draft or free agency.

Gene Chamberlain

Gene Chamberlain

Gene Chamberlain

Chicago Bears Twitter Account Hacked

The Bears team Twitter account was hacked with a false announcement about the team being sold to a Saudi man.

Gene Chamberlain

Eddy Pineiro has Bears' Confidence but it only Goes So Far

The Bears declared their allegiance to Eddy Pineiro at the season-ending press conference, but how confident are they in him really? They interviewed Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship at the Senior Bowl.

Gene Chamberlain