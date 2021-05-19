Bears Sign Former Dallas Lineman Adam Redmond

Lineman Adam Redmond signed with the Bears on Wednesday after he'd been with Dallas three years as a backup and special teams player.

The Bears fortified their interior offensive line depth Wednesday by cutting offensive lineman Gage Cervenka from Clemson and signing former Dallas Cowboys center/guard Adam Redmond.

Redmond, who is 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, turned 28 Wednesday and started out his career in 2016 as an undrafted free agent from Harvard who signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

With the Colts, he played in four games in 2017, then was cut in 2017 after he'd been on the Colts practice squad. He was picked up by Buffalo briefly and waived, then Dallas signed him and he appeared in 14 games in 2018 and 2020 without a start. He has been on the field for only 154 offensive snaps and none since 2018. He played on 83 special teams snaps, as well.

For the Bears, the center position is very deep as Sam Mustipher finished the year starting and both Cody Whitehair and James Daniels can play either guard or center. Alex Bars even played it one game last year.

Redmond figures to be a camp body more than anything, and possible depth in case of an injury or if another player were to be traded.

It has not yet been established if the Bears are planning to start Mustipher at center this year or if they'll return Whitehair to that position and move Daniels to be a right guard starter for the first time.

Either way, the interior of the line has plenty of candidates and Redmond will face a challenge making the roster even as a backup guard. The Bears have Elijah Wilkinson as a backup guard and tackle and rookie Larry Borom can play tackle or guard, as well. Both 2020 seventh-round draft picks Lachavious Simmons and Arlington Hambright are guards or tackles.

Cervenka was picked up by the Bears this offseason as an undrafted free agent.

