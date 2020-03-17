BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bears Add Yet Another Tight End with Jimmy Graham

Gene Chamberlain

The Green Bay Packers didn't want Jimmy Graham, but Ryan Pace and the Bears did.

The 33-year-old former New Orleans Saints tight end agreed to terms Monday on a two-year deal with the Bears. Adam Schefter of ESPN has the terms at $16 million total with $9 million guaranteed.

The Packers cut Graham last week after 38 receptions, the fewest he's had since his rookie year of 2010, when he was playing for an organization that had Pace in the front office.

The biggest issue the Bears had at tight end last year was availability of players and there has never been an issue about this with Graham. He has played 16 games in seven of his 10 NFL seasons and hasn't missed a game since 2015.

This signing raises the question of whether the team plans to hang on to both Trey Burton and Adam Shaheen. Cutting Burton would require the Bears to eat cap cash. Of his $6.8 million in salary due this year, $4 million became guaranteed when he was on the roster last March.  Shaheen is in the final year of his rookie contract and his cost against the cap is $1.9 million.

The Bears have a bus full of tight ends, almost literally. Besides Graham, Burton and Shaheen, they also now have Demetrius Harris, Jesper Horsted, Eric Saubert, Darion Clark, Dax Raymond and Ben Braunecker. J.P. Holtz is an exclusive rights free agent so the Bears retain rights of refusal to him.

Graham, who is 6-foot-7, showed the Bears last season he still has something. He caught a pass against Deon Bush's coverage in Chicago in the regular-season opener for the only touchdown of the game in the Packers' 10-3 victory.

At 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, Graham should be an improvement blocking-wise over what the Bears had at the position last year when Burton was injured and a handful of practice squad types shuffled in and out of the lineup.

Graham has averaged 64.9 receptions a season for his career for 788 yards. The Bears last year had 46 receptions by tight ends, and Burton didn't get to 60 when he was healthy in 2018.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Danny Trevathan Deal Favorable for Bears in 2020

According to Overthecap.com, the figures on Danny Trevathan's new contract is friendly to the Bears' salary cap in 2020 and the bonus money actually counts against six years of salary caps

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Bears Shoppers Rather than Buyers at Outset

The free agency period began with the Bears shopping and looking at their options rather than rushing into a signing, but they did lose linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to the Las Vegas Raiders

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

NFL Draft is merely closed to the public at this point, not being postponed or canceled. That's the end of April, still six weeks away. Much can change regarding the COVID-19 situation by then.

Gene Chamberlain

Why Bears Should Consider Cornerback Desmond Trufant

The hole the Chicago Bears have in their lineup at the cornerback position should invite them to at least look at former Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant, who is being released for cap purposes.

Gene Chamberlain

Analysts View Teddy Bridgewater as Ideal Bears QB

Chris and Phil Simms and Steve Wyche have pointed to Bridgewater as someone who would be an ideal fit for the Bears, although few indicators have pointed in this direction in the offseason

Gene Chamberlain

How the Chicago Bears Are Affected by the New CBA

NFL players have passed the CBA proposal by a slim margin, expanding the playoffs in 2020 and adding an extra game in 2021 and with the change the Chicago Bears are affected

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Labor peace exists. There will be football for 11 years, if they can get past the coronavirus

Gene Chamberlain

What Signings and Edge Rusher Talks Say of Bears' Plans

Bears GM Ryan Pace insists he's happy with Leonard Floyd despite his lack of sacks, yet they're focusing on talking to edge rushers in the draft and have spent a lot of money signing their own free agents when they were supposed to have little available.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Free Agency Tracker

The Maven/SI 2020 Bears Free Agency Tracker includes list of signings of Bears free agents and by the Bears of other teams' free agents

Gene Chamberlain

I've seen nothing from Dwayne Haskins to make the Bears be happy about this, but to each his own. This is another hat to toss into the ring.

Gene Chamberlain