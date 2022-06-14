Skip to main content
Nose Tackle Provides Needed Bears Depth

Nose Tackle Provides Needed Bears Depth

Bears bring back player they had at training camp last year while getting a small amount of cap space back.

USA Today

Bears bring back player they had at training camp last year while getting a small amount of cap space back.

Mike Pennel is back, and Jeremiah Attaochu is gone.

On Monday, less than a week after Attaochu said he felt he could make the transition to defensive end in a 4-3 from stand-up edge linebacker in a 3-4, the Bears cut him. They will get a bit of cap relief from the move.

They replaced him on the roster by signing Pennel, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound nose tackle who was signed last June and the didn't make the final roster.

This time Pennel would seem to have a better chance of making the roster because he played in Kansas City as a backup in 2019 and 2020 when Bears GM Ryan Poles was with the Chiefs.

The Falcons had signed Pennel last October after the Bears cut him but he had just a one-year contract. Pennel has started 16 games and played in 101 in eight NFL seasons without ever being a full-time starter. His high for starts was seven and it came in New York with the Jets in 2018 while playing end in a 3-4 under coach Todd Bowles.

Pennel has played in both 4-3 and 3-4 systems 176 with tackles and two career sacks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Bears do have a need for depth at nose tackle because their starter at nose is Angelo Blackson, who is a lifetime 3-4 player, and the backup is second-year player Khyiris Tonga.

Attaochu suffered a torn pectoral muscle five games into last season and had little chance to fulfull the task former GM Ryan Pace brought him to Chicago for -- backing up Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack.

"I'm definitely excited about this scheme," Attaochu said last week. "I get to do one job and that's get off the ball, get in a track stance and use my athleticism."

Attaochu, who had been an alternate union rep, will have to try it somewhere else now because he Bears have a deep group at defensive end.

They are expected to finally get a look at two of those players as Quinn and Al-Quadin Muhammad are expected to be at this minicamp after missing offseason voluntary work. Muhammad did come to Halas Hall last week but wasn't able to start practicing.

The cap relief the Bears get by cutting Attaochu is $2.35 million according to Overthecap.com, but his departure also creates $750,000 more in dead cap space. So they net $1.6 million in cap space.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (3)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

USATSI_16793951
News

Why Darnell Mooney's Numbers Should Level Off in 2022

By Gene Chamberlain3 hours ago
USATSI_17554262
News

How Byron Pringle Holds Key to Bears Receiver Success

By Gene Chamberlain9 hours ago
USATSI_17205284
News

Long Odds Facing Velus Jones in Rookie Year

By Gene ChamberlainJun 12, 2022
USATSI_18497621
News

Those at Halas Hall with the Most to Prove

By Gene ChamberlainJun 12, 2022
USATSI_17059385
News

Trestan Ebner 2022 Bears Season Projection

By Gene ChamberlainJun 12, 2022
USATSI_17229386
News

Projecting Khalil Herbert's 2022 Bears Season

By Gene ChamberlainJun 11, 2022
USATSI_17442319
News

Projecting David Montgomery's 2022 Bears Season

By Gene ChamberlainJun 11, 2022
20220608_115423_Momentbb
News

Gauging the Progress in Building New Bears Offense

By Gene ChamberlainJun 10, 2022