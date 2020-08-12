The corresponding move after cutting kicker Ramiz Ahmed on Tuesday could indicate some concern by the Bears about their situation at safety.

They signed former Rams safety Marqui Christian according to an ESPN report, after he visited Halas Hall last week. Now in his fifth year, Christian was a 2016 fifth-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals from Midwestern State.

Christian didn't make it to the end of his first month in the NFL. The Cardinals waived him in September of 2016 but the Rams picked him up and he played the last four years as a reserve and special teams contributor.

On the surface, it looks like a move to replace safety Jordan Lucas. The former Chiefs backup safety opted out due to coronavirus concerns.

Lucas came to the Bears with a reputation for special teams play and Christian served as a four-phase special teamer the last two seasons, but hasn't been at the level Lucas was. Christian has 11 career special teams tackles.

However, Christian can play more of an in-the-box style of safety than the other Bears safeties. He did this for the Rams at times.

Christian played on 34% of the Rams' defensive snaps each of the last two seasons and has had one NFL start. That came against the Bengals when the Rams began the game in a dime coverage with only five men at linebacker and defensive line.

When the Bears signed Lucas they had talked about him as one of the competitors at safety but later signed Tashaun Gipson to compete with Deon Bush, Sherrick McManis and DeAndre Houston-Carson. They also had former Packers safety Kentrell Brice but cut him.

It's possible there are concerns about Gipson, a 30-year-old ninth-year veteran who had few injury issues last year.

It's more likely they've made this move to help on special teams and keep pressure on backups at a high level in camp. They like him enough not to be concerned with a two-week league suspension currently hanging over his head for the start of this season for unspecified reasons.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven