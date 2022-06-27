Skip to main content
Bears Soldier Field Practice Tickets

Tickets for the annual Meijer Chicago Bears Family Fest practce at Solder Field on Aug. 9 will be made available to the public starting June 28.

USA Today

The Bears will put tickets on sale Tuesday, June 28 for their one practice at Soldier Field for this year's training camp.

The 2022 Meijer Chicago Bears Family Fest is slated for 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Tickets are $10 and will be sold at ChicagoBears.com/FamilyFest. 

There will also be tickets available at the Soldier Field box office on the day of the practice. Seating for the practice is reserved.

Tickets for regular Halas Hall training camp practices are available at 10 a.m. July 7 with a limited number available, but they will not be dispersed through a lottery like last year. The general public can obtain four tickets to a single practice at ChicagoBears.com/camp.

Practices open to the public at Halas Hall are July 28, 29 and 30, Aug. 2, 3, 5, 7, 10, 11, 15 and 20. They are all 10 a.m. practices.

Camp begins with reporting day on July 26 and runs through Sept. 1, but some practices are closed to the public and others are open only for particular groups.

There is no fan parking at Halas Hall or in the Conway Industrial Park where the facility is located. Fans must park at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills and a shuttle is provided to practice.

Bears Open Practices

Thursday, July 28

Friday, July 29

Saturday, July 30

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Friday, Aug. 5

Sunday, Aug. 7

Tuesday, Aug. 9, Meijer Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field, 10:35 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Thursday, Aug. 11

Monday, Aug. 15

Saturday, Aug. 20

