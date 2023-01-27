The CFL signing window has begun for NFL teams and the Bears took a look at two QBs from that league while also signing cornerback Greg Stroman to a futures contract.

Cornerback Greg Stroman finished the season strong and has been rewarded by the Bears.

Cut at the end of training camp but brought back Dec. 28 after a rash of secondary injuries, Stroman on Thursday signed a futures contract for the 2023 season.

Stroman actually signed with the practice squad when he returned last season but the same week was brought back up to the 53-man roster when the Bears had lost cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor for the season to injuries. They also lost cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell to injuries and the Bears went to Stroman in the finale against Minnesota. A seventh-round draft pick with Washington in 2018, Stroman made his second career interception against the Vikings.

Also, the Bears had two CFL players in for workouts as the window has opened for signing players from that league. Both quarterback Jacob Dolegala of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Kai Locksley of the Edmonton Elks appeared on the league's workout list with the Bears, but neither have signed as of yet.

Locksley, an all-purpose QB from Texas-El Paso, ran 48 times for 117 yards and threw 36 times with 17 completions for 247 yards last year in backup work for Edmonton. He had signed as an undrafted free agent with Miami but was a roster cut in camp.

Dolegala was 16 of 35 for 154 yards and one TD with two interceptions last season for the Roughriders. He has NFL experience, and was with Cincinnati all through 2019 season as an undrafted free agent but didn't get into a game.

