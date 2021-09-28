Bears Workouts Include former Packers, Northwestern QBs

September 28, 2021
Bears Looking at QBs and Receivers

Six players hosted for workouts include former Packers and Northwestern quarterbacks.
Six players hosted for workouts include former Packers and Northwestern quarterbacks.

Former Indiana and Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey and a former Green Bay Packers quarterback were among a group of six players hosted for workouts by the Bears.

Ramsey was one of three quarterbacks in the group and this will lead to speculation about duration of injuries with passers currently on the roster.

Andy Dalton has a bone bruise to his left knee and Justin Fields injured h is right hand in Sunday's game, but postgame X-rays revealed no break.

The other two quarterbacks hosted were former Central Connecticut player Jake Dolegala, who was with the Packers for two months during OTAs and minicamp. He was waived when Aaron Rodgers reported for training camp, then picked back up after Jordan Love reported some shoulder soreness. The Packers got Dolegala into some preseason action and he then was claimed off waivers by the Patriots and later cut.

The other quarterback was former Kansas and Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis.

The 6-foot-7 Dolegala originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with Cincinnati and was active for one game before being released in September, 2020.

Willis completed 57.1% of his college passes for 6,152 yards and 44 touchdowns with 31 interceptions. 

Ramsey completed 65.2% with 54 TDs and 31 interceptions, including 172 of 282 for 1,733 yards with 12 TDs and eight interceptions last season for Northwestern.

The other three players they worked out were wide receivers, including former 49ers and Patriots practice squad player Isaiah Zuber from Mississippi State. The other two were Mathew Sexton and Darece Roberson.

Zuber got into four games for the Patriots last season and caught two passes for 29 yards.

Sexton, a 5-11 175-pound "Z" or slot receiver, played at Eastern Michigan and made 100 college catches for 1,335 yards with nine TDs.

Roberson played at Wayne State and signed undrafted with Seattle. He became the school's second player ever to score TDs on punt and kick returns.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

