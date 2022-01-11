Bears GM Hunt Starts with Former Employee

The Bears have a reputation for letting successful front office people leave lower ranks in their organization only to achieve great things elsewhere while their former superiors in Chicago flounder.

Witness personnel men like Rick Spielman, George Paton and Chris Ballard, who worked at Halas Hall at one time before leaving.

Perhaps they'll bring one of those who left back to town.

They've sought permission to speak to Colts college scouting director Morocco Brown, a former executive in Chicago under Jerry Angelo when the Bears went to the Super Bowl. He served as an assistant director of pro personnel from 2001-2007, at a time when Ballard was with the Bears.

Brown is one of three reported names to surface, his in an NFL Network report. The other two were in a report by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, and that's Browns vice-president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and vice-president of player personnel Glenn Cook.

Brown interviewed for the Falcons job last year and has been thought of throughout the league as one of the hot potential GM candidates in the league.

He has been director of pro personnel with Washington (2008) and

VP of player personnel with Cleveland, as well. Adofo-Mensah has a reputations as an analytics expert and has called it a "data-driven" approach to finding talent.

Cook was Browns assistant director of pro scouting from 2016-19 before he was named vice-president of player personnel.

He was with the Packers as a pro scout from 2012-15.

The team also added a third coaching candidate late Monday. According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, they asked for permission to interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

The Bills were fifth in offense and third in scoring this season after finishing second in both categories in 2020, both with Daboll as offensive coordinator.

