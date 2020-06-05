Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace have sought to increase competition since the start of the offseason due to a perceived problem with players last season being too content.

Not enough positions had challenges. It's all going to lead to a different look at practices.

Get ready for some longer pactices, although there is a 2 1/2-hour limit to how long they can actually make camp practices under the CBA.

"Competition has been big for us," Nagy said during his conference call this week with Bears media. "We have to, as coaches, create ways to be able to evaluate these competitions.

"So we may have to be creative at times. We may have to add more reps at times in practice. But we’ll do that. We've already been talking about that. It’s gonna be good now."

The competition most focused on everywhere is at quarterback between Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky, but that competition alone shouldn't cause the Bears to push their practice time limit. It's just two players and there are always reps for quarterbacks.

They have so many other positions with camp challenges going on that they may need the extra reps to determine winners there.

The Bears signed veteran Texans free agent Tashaun Gipson, and perhaps out of fairness to other players signed earlier or other players with the team Nagy insists on mentioning this was a spot where a winner will be a tough call. Considering Gipson's success in the past with 23 interceptions, it would seem to be a stretch to think any of the other players could overtake him.

"Everyone always talks about the quarterback positions, but we do have some really good battles at other spots," Nagy said. "So looking forward to seeing how that plays out at the safety position, with Tashaun Gipson and Deon Bush and Jordan Lucas and others."

Former Packer Kentrell Brice is also in the safety competition.

"But there's gonna be a nice battle there," Nagy said. "At corner, for that other corner spot, we've got guys that are in here ready to compete."

Just like at safety, there is a favorite. Rookie second-round pick Jaylon Johnson will be the favorite but former Steelers cornerback Artie Burns, Bears cornerback Kevin Toliver II and former Viking and CFL player Tre Roberson are in the mix, as well.

"Everyone talks: How are Nick and Mitch in the (quarterback) room," Nagy said. "Well, these other guys, they matter just as much.

"They're really communicating well and it's been really good in those meeting rooms."

