BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

No Sale: Bears Weren't Sold But Twitter Was Hacked

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears haven't been sold to someone from Saudi Arabia, even if some fans wish it to be true.

Neither Virginia McCaskey nor her son George have signed off on anything. It was all a hoax.

The team's Twitter account was hacked Sunday morning with an annoucement the McCaskey family had sold the Bears to Turki Al-Sheikh of Saudi Arabia.

The hack was confirmed by the Bears and they immediately went about trying to correct the situation.

OurMine was the group doing the hacking and then bragged about it with a tweet using the Bears' account, saying they did it to "announce that we are back" and "show people that everything is hackable."

They sent out several additional tweets with their website and contact information.

Soon after the tweets were removed, there was a retweet from Pride of Detroit by Lions fans asking if they would trade Khalil Mack for a sixth-rounder.

Shortly thereafter the Bears had control of their website again and had all of the posts removed.

Turki Al-Sheikh is an actual person, a royal adviser with the rank of minster. He is chairman of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation and chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia and has worked in the interior ministry.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charles Leno Jr. Picked Wrong Time for a Down Season

Charles Leno Jr. picked the wrong time to have troubles at left tackle and as a result the Chicago Bears have both guard and tackle as needs in the draft or free agency.

Gene Chamberlain

by

DLT56

Eddy Pineiro has Bears' Confidence but it only Goes So Far

The Bears declared their allegiance to Eddy Pineiro at the season-ending press conference, but how confident are they in him really? They interviewed Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship at the Senior Bowl.

Gene Chamberlain

Dayton's tight end had the attention of the Bears at the Senior Bowl. I would think after the Adam Shaheen experience, they might want to rely on tight ends from more polished programs. There are…

Gene Chamberlain

Cost of Maintaining Bears' Defensive Line Climbs

Free agency status of Nick Williams and Roy Robertson-Harris make it possible the Bears will be in need of more defensive line help.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Kirk Cousins Gives Bears a Ringing Endorsement

The work of John DeFilippo made a difference in Kirk Cousins' career and the Vikings Pro Bowl quarterback let everyone at the Pro Bowl know this week what he thought about the new Bears hire as Mitchell Trubisky's mentor.

Gene Chamberlain

Kyle Fuller has more than a rooting interest in this Super Bowl, thanks, of course, to his younger brother.…

Gene Chamberlain

Toughest Bears Call is at Inside Linebacker

It's an either-or situation with Danny Trevathan and Nick Kwiatkoski, and money isn't really the issue. Kwiatkoski's time to play has come and it's either going to be in Chicago or elsewhere.

Gene Chamberlain

by

yannis

Chicago Bears Raise Ticket Prices by 3.9%

Ticket prices will go up on average by 3.9% for Bears games next season after going up 4% the previous season.

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky Wouldn't Lose a QB Battle to Dalton

Andy Dalton could be leaving Cincinnati this coming offseason, but even if the Bears signed him there would be a strong possibility Mitchell Trubisky would beat him out for the starting job.

Gene Chamberlain

Brad Biggs asks the question here everyone wants to know after that coaches revamping, mainly are there too many cooks in the kitchen? Could Bears QB coaches all start stepping on each other's toes…

Gene Chamberlain