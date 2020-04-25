BearDigest
The Irishman: Bears Draft Notre Dame's Cole Kmet

Gene Chamberlain

The Chicago Bears selected Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with their first draft pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 43rd pick overall.
The Bears have a need at tight end behind Jimmy Graham, who is in Chicago on a two-year deal and will be 34 years old this season. Also their other tight end spot, the Y tight end on the line of scrimmage, is manned by players Kmet might have a chance to beat out in his rookie year. The Bears are currently counting on Demetrius Harris and Adam Shaheen at that position and Kmet, who is 6-foot-6, 253 pounds, could play either spot.
Kmet is the son of former Purdue player Frank Kmet, who was with the Bears briefly. He is from Barrington in the northwest suburbs of Chicago and played high school ball at St. Viator.
Kmet's career consisted of only one season with many receptions. He had 43 as a junior for 515 yards and six touchdowns. Prior to that he had 17 catches total for 176 yards as a freshman and sophomore.

The Bears just cut Trey Burton last week and now have 10 players on their roster at tight end including Harris, Kmet, Graham, Ben Braunecker, Jesper Horsted, Dax Raymond, Eric Saubert, former USC basketball player Darion Clark and J.P. Holtz

The Bears passed on some of the better safeties by making this pick, like LSU's Grant Delpit and Antoine Winfield Jr.

The tight end position has been a problem since Burton began suffering injury issues with his groin and underwent three surgeries. On Friday, he told Colts reporters he is in the fourth month of a sixth-month recovery. 

