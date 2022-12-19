Analysis: Broncos and 49ers could hold key to Bears keeping second spot for the NFL draft.

For all their frustration on Sunday, the Bears found themselves with something positive and exciting.

They got back the second spot in next year's draft after Denver had taken it back for Seattle.

The 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles dropped the Bears to 3-11, their seventh straight defeat and one short of the franchise record set in 2002.

Brett Rypien, nephew of former Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien, came Sunday bearing gifts, however.

Rypien did something Russell Wilson couldn't do and that's play efficiently—or at least efficiently in Denver's offense—to beat another team with a chance to place second in draft order.

Rypien led the Broncos to a 24-15 victory over the reeling Arizona Cardinals, who are still without Kyler Murray.

Denver's win means Seattle's loss, as the Seahawks own the Broncos' first pick. The Bears, at 3-11, moved back ahead of Seattle surogate Denver (4-10) in the 2023 draft order to second overall.

Losing the Real Benefit

The Bears won't talk about the benefits of losing their final three games but they are obvious.

They have no tiebreaker over teams with the same record because they faced the toughest schedule in terms of win-loss percentage. So they need their losses to stack in order to get the second pick.

Houston has all but locked up the top spot and can do so after one more game.

It's a good situation for the Bears because Denver is not playing to get the second spot. Whatever the Broncos do, they have to give the spot to Seattle. So who cares if they win? Win them all for all anyone cares.

Strange Days Indeed

At this point, though, the Bears could be one magical comeback win or upset from doing something very damaging to their organization even if Denver wins once more. That's because there are a few very bad teams right on their heels, namely the Cardinals and at least for this year, the Rams.

A win would satisfy the will of many fans, and definitely themselves, after seven straight losses.

Strange things happen at the end of these "races" to get the best draft slots, just as they can in games against teams with their playoff fates secured.

Motivation and will are big at this time of year.

The Eagles are closing in on the top spot and the only opening-round bye in the NFC playoffs. That will leave the Vikings and 49ers battling for the second and third seeds. They're a game apart now with the loser forced to play on the road at the other's field in the divisional round if both survive wild-card round games at home.

So if both hold serve, the final regular-season games will mean something and both teams will be using starters.

That last regular-season game for the Vikings happens to be at Soldier Field. It would be very easy to see the Vikings coming in and rolling over with subs in the last game if the 49ers fall more than a game behind them, heading into the last week.

The Bears would like nothing better than to finish a tough season with a win, and the Vikings have already shown what a disaster they can be for one half of football playing at home with starters against the Colts with nothing at stake. Imagine what the Purple Gang can do in a meaningless game with subs on the field outdoors on the road in January.

The 49ers need to keep winning in order to protect the Bears from themselves.

Disclaimer: Tank Town is a weekly tongue-in-cheek look at the chance the Bears have of taking second in the draft, knowing of course full well that there is no such thing as tanking in the NF of L (wink, wink).

Contenders for No. 2 Draft Spot

Remaining Schedules

BEARS (3-11)

Dec. 24 Buffalo, noon

Jan. 1 At Detroit, noon

Jan. 8 Minnesota, noon

Denver (4-10)

(Seattle owns pick)

Dec. 25 At L.A. Rams, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 At Kansas City, noon

Jan. 8 L.A. Chargers, noon

L.A. Rams (4-9)

Dec. 19 At Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 25 Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 At L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Jan. 8 At Seahawks, noon

Arizona (4-10)

Dec. 25 Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m.

Jan. 1 At Atlanta, noon

Jan. 8 San Francisco, noon

Indianapolis (4-9-1)

Dec. 26 L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 1 At N.Y. Giants, noon

Jan. 8 Houston, noon

