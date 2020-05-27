Each NFL season brings about turnover, veterans standing down while rookies enter the league.

The Bears on defense have one position where a rookie seems capable of replacing a veteran and that's at right cornerback with second-round pick Jaylon Johnson.

Here are the defensive veterans who are going to be looking over their shoulders, the guys whose spots on the roster face the greatest challenges from new competition caused by the draft and free agency.

1. Sherrick McManis

The longest tenured Bears player, who dates back to the Lovie Smith era, is back again as a special teams ace and possible jack of all trades in the secondary. However, at age 32 now, after making his lowest tackle total since 2013 with 11, and with severe challenges from Jordan Lucas, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Deon Bush and Kentrell Brice for possibly two or three spots on the roster, McManis is facing his toughest task to date.

Making it tougher is the fact several younger players at other positions can play special teams, like Kindle Vildor or Johnson. McManis could be squeezed out of his spot. Finishing last year on injured reserve didn't help either for the Peoria, Il native.

2. Joel Iyiegbuniwe

A fourth-round draft pick has to step forward at some point. It's Iyiegbuniwe's contract year and so far all he's shown is he can play on special teams. With Nick Kwiatkoski and Kevin Pierre-Louis now gone, it's time Iyiegbuniwe show he can play in the defensive sheme. On Iyiegbuniwe's side is the fact Ryan Pace didn't go overboard at bringing in inside linebacker competition. He has Devante Bond and Josh Woods to contend with already, but undrafted free agents could be his biggest worry. Florida Atlantic tackles leader Rashad Smith and Maryland's Keandre Jones are two players capable of challenging a veteran who has been on the fringe of the roster for a few years now. With Barkevious Mingo on the team, defensive coaches could decide he can fill a dual role since he was a 4-3 outside linebacker in the past and an outside linebacker in a 3-4 as an edge rusher. This could further hurt Iyiegbuniwe's shot at retaining a roster spot.

3. Kevin Toliver II

Cutting Prince Amukamara might give Toliver the opening to get into the starting lineup, but it also could get him a ticket out of town. The undrafted free agent from LSU has been in Chicago two years and has seen 310 snaps in two years on defense but hasn't excelled. Last year Sportradar tracked him at a 122.4 passer rating against when targeted, and he gave up a few bigger plays. The reason his roster spot would be in jeopardy is the acquisition of former CFL player Tre Roberson and former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns. The Bears also have 2019 seventh-round pick Stephen Denmark, who was on practice squad all last year. His position is still listed officially at cornerback although he could also become a safety. They all can play special teams, as Toliver can.

4. Duke Shelley

It's not like every team keeps an endless supply of slot cornerbacks on their roster. Two might be the limit. A sixth-round pick, the undersized Shelley was trained there last year behind Buster Skrine but played defense only a handful of snaps. Now he's going to receive a real challenge from Kindle Vildor, a fifth-round pick who the Bears tracked since 2018 in college. Vildor is two inches taller at 5-foot-10. He's eight pounds heavier at 191, ran a 4.4 40-yard dash and has a 39 1/2-inch vertical leap.

5. Isaiah Irving

He's been the fourth pass rusher off the edge for a few years without making an impact. Drafting Trevis Gipson can keep him from being No. 3. And when a possible No. 4 is Khalil Mack's brother Ledarius, that's when you have to really be looking over your shoulder.

