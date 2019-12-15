BearMaven
GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Bears vs. Packers  | Week 15

Gene Chamberlain

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Bears vs. Packers here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation—it's easy—by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the BearMaven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with BearMaven editor Gene Chamberlain or fellow members of the BearMaven community as we react to the game in real-time.

Inactives

Bears

LB Danny Trevathan

RT Bobby Massie

WR Taylor Gabriel

DL Roy Robertson-Harris

DE Abdullah Anderson

OL Corey Levin

TE Eric Saubert

Packers

WR Ryan Grant

RB Dexter Williams

CB Tony Brown

CB Ka'dar Hollman

OT Jared Veldheer

OT Yosh Nijman

LB B. J. Goodson

 

Lambeau Field Footing a Cause for Concern

Gene Chamberlain

The playing surface at Lambeau Field has caused players to slip, slide and fall in recent games and Bears coach Matt Nagy saw evidence of this in viewing film while preparing to face the Green Bay Packers.

Reborn Bears Offense Needs to Prove Itself

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears believe their offense has made great strides, and they'll get to prove it now by beating the team that broke down their offensive initially in the season opener.

Roy Robertson-Harris Among Bears Inactives

Gene Chamberlain

Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris is inactive for the game with Green Bay due to a foot injury. Robertson-Harris has started six games and played in 13 this year as part of the regular defensive line rotation.

Gene Chamberlain

Something here for the Bears to remember, but defenses hope to avoid second-and-short situations…

Help Arriving for Khalil Mack Against Packers

Gene Chamberlain

Khalil Mack's season has been one of double- and triple-team blocks but it could become more difficult for Bears opponents to pull this off with Akiem Hicks returning from IR.

Ben Braunecker Goes on Injured Reserve

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears lost their third tight end for the season when Ben Braunecker went on IR after Akiem Hicks was activated Saturday for the game with Green Bay.

Homecoming Weekend for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Gene Chamberlain

Former Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returns to Green Bay and the stadium where his NFL career started as he looks for interception No. 3 with the Bears and to help keep alive their playoff hopes.

Prince Amukamara Makes Return Against Packers

Gene Chamberlain

Akiem Hicks is expected to come off injured reserve on Saturday and Prince Amukamara will play this week after missing the Dallas game due to a hamstring injury.

Four Matchups Bears Need to Win Against Packers

Gene Chamberlain

The Packers had the element of surprise in the season opener but Bears believe they're a different team, hardened by a difficult schedule and tough stretch of their season.

Gene Chamberlain

Spare Parts Helping to Put Bears Over the Top, or at least give them a shot.