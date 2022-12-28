It's only two games but they could make a difference to a handful of Bears leaving the impression necessary to come back in the future.

With two games left, Bears team goals for the remainder of this season long ago vanished.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is trying to find meaning or value in these two games.

"I would see value in that, because we have to learn how to finish," Eberflus said.

He cited as evidence the loss to Buffalo because they led at halftime, but they actually appear no closer to achieving a win in the second half than in some other earlier games.

On an individual basis, there is no denying it can mean something.

There are no real records the Bears can set beyond Justin Fields' pursuit of Lamar Jackson's quarterback rushing record. Jaquan Brisker has a team-high four sacks but he's not close to the team defensive backs record for sacks of 7.0 set by Dave Duerson in 1986.

Fields' chance at Jackson's record appears remote now considering he needs 186 yards. He could still do it, but his shot took a big hit from last week's 11-yard total.