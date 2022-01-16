Bears Plan to Interview GM Who Drafted, Dealt Khalil Mack

The Bears will give an interview to the man who was general manager for the Oakland Raiders when they traded Khalil Mack to them.

Former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie, a senior personnel executive the last three years in Miami and longtime Packers executive, will be among the executives to interview for the Bears post according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

While McKenzie was held to part of the blame for Mack being traded, he also was a key reason they had Mack to begin with in the draft and he had a decent record of finding talent over the years.

McKenzie was responsible for selecting safety Karl Joseph, quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Amari Cooper in addition to Mack. His hand in the Mack trade largely was the fact the Raiders mismanaged their salary cap into a situation where they couldn't afford to keep him, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

McKenzie was in Green Bay from 1997-2011, the first 11 years as pro personnel director and then as director of footbal operations.

There could be more involved with interviewing McKenzie than simply having him as one of what now is 14 GM names who have been reported in this hunt.

The Bears just interviewed Brian Flores for head coach and it's possible they could be looking for a GM candidate who would be a fit for operating with Flores, who is perceived by some as a volatile figure following problems he had firing offensive coordinators and getting along with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Or they might want to know the inside story on why Flores was fired in Miami.

The Bears Sunday interviewed both offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Fazier for head coach remotely.

Miami Dolphins senior personnel director Reggie McKenzie (SI.com).

L.A. Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden (NFL Network)

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Chicago Bears)*

Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (ESPN)*

Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (SI.com)

New England Patriots director of college scouting Eliot Wolf (ESPN)

Pittsburgh Steelers VP of football and business administration Omar Khan (ESPN)

Former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith (Chicago Tribune)

San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (SI.com)

New Orleans Saints assistant GM and college scouting director Jeff Ireland (ESPN)*

Indianapolis Colts vice-president of player personnel Ed Dodds (ESPN)

Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (NBC Sports)

Cleveland Browns vice-president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (SI.com)*

Cleveland Browns vice-president of player personnel Glenn Cook (SI.com)

