One of the real reasons for paying attention to remaining Bears games is seeing the capabilities of wide receiver Chase Claypool.

They won't get the chance Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles and their second-ranked defense.

Claypool has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Soldier Field due to a knee injury that bothered him since the Green Bay game.

The Bears gave up their own second-round pick in the 2023 draft for Claypool, the 34th overall to be made in the next selection meeting. They have a second-round pick, but it's from their trade with the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens so it will be later in Round 2.

The idea was to get more of an idea whether they need more help in free agency or the draft after they acquired Claypool, but he has had a slow start as he learned a new offense. He has 12 catches for 111 yards in five games.

Running back David Montgomery is available to play after missing Thursday due to illness. He practiced on Friday.

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry is questionable for the game with a back injury. It's likely he'll be available as he went through a full practice every day this week. Harry will be important as a receiver who can do many of the things the Bears were counting on from Claypool.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor is questionable after missing the last game, but he also is likely to play after going through an entire week of full practices.

Right tackle Larry Borom is doubtful with a knee injury. He had practiced during the week after missing the Green Bay game, but apparently isn't back to 100%. The Bears had made it clear they were planning to alternate Alex Leatherwood and Riley Reiff at the position this week, anyway.

Tight end Trevon Wesco is out with a calf injury after missing every practice this week. That means fullback Khari Blasingame will have to assume the role of the third tight end in 13-personnel packages, unless they go to the practice squad to make a move.

