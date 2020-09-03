SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Matt Nagy: Better Sooner Than Later on QB Decision

Gene Chamberlain

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has seen all the practices he's going to see before deciding on a starting quarterback.

Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles will find out soon which starts on Sept. 13 at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions.

"You're 100 percent not going to satisfy everybody," Nagy said. "That's not going to happen. But that's why they go ahead and they put me in a role to make decisions, and myself, I put others in rules to help me make decisions."

Nagy, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and passing game coordinator Dave Ragone will be looking at film and coming up with a winner, and it's possible the announcement will come soon.

The Bears have a light practice scheduled for Sunday and Nagy wouldn't rule out making the announcement about the quarterback to his team then.

"There is one part of it where you could say 'well there is gamesmanship and it hurts Detroit to not know who it is,' but there is another side to it where you just say 'you know what? It's hurting yourself if you do that and you need to be able to make a decision to help both of these quarterbacks' and not to mention help our staff, as well."

If the Lions didn't know who the quarterback would be until Sunday, it could make a difference. Trubisky is a more mobile quarterback and Foles a classic pocket passer.

"But we also know that time is of the essence and the longer that things string out, the harder it is for these quarterbacks, the harder it is for our team and I think that has to carry some heavy weight as well," Nagy said. "We're looking at it from all angles and we want to make sure we make the right decision at the right time."

Nagy laid out several criteria he and assistants will use for determining the winner.

"You always start with decision-making and accuracy," Nagy said. "In our opinion, too, there is situational football involved. Those are probably the top three that we look at.

"And then how did they perform in training camp, how did they handle certain situations, and both of them we thought did well."

One the decision is announced, Nagy doesn't anticipate problems within the team.

"The first people that need to find out are the quarterbacks," Nagy said. "That will be a discussion I have with them and they're always going to get me shooting straight from the hip."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Years Later Bears Still Count Their Blessings

Khalil Mack continues to show the Chicago Bears new ways he can help make their team better, whether it's sacks, pressure, teaching younger players in practice or even running drills for coaches.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Battle Between Nick Foles, Mitchell Trubisky Goes to Jury

The Chicago Bears quarterback decision is now up to the jury, in this case the coaches, as they sort through film of every practice snap and try to make the final decision on who starts against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13.

Gene Chamberlain

by

JTJ

Ha Ha Released by Cowboys Has to Give Bears Pause to Think, or Does It

https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2020/09/03/cowboys-release-ha-ha-clinton-dix/

Gene Chamberlain

Akiem Hicks Back Practicing Again for Bears

Akiem Hicks returned healthy after a quad muscle injury and a few weeks away from the practice field, so the Bears have their physical leader and one of their emotional leaders back on the defensive line.

Gene Chamberlain

Ryan Nall's Call of Duty Could Mean Starting

Ryan Nall has been through plenty of nervous time on this weekend the last few years when he worried about being cut but this time the anxiety has to come from the chance he'll start.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Include Corey Levin Among Round of Roster Cuts

The first round of roster cuts by the Chicago Bears brought their total in camp to 74 as they let go of offensive lineman Corey Levin as well as five more players including running back Napoleon Maxwell and linebacker Keandre Jones.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Hoping to Find Offensive Identity in Opener

No No. 1 running back, the top receiver was out of practice for a week-plus, the offensive line hasn't been able to hit much at practice and the quarterback battle rages on only 11 days before the start of the regular season for the Chicago Bears, so uncertainty is the only certainty against Detroit.

Gene Chamberlain

by

KennyZ57

The QB Bears Should Pick and One They Will Pick

Chicago Bears coaches have to decide whether it should be Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles starting but it's possible it might not be the player who some observers think

Gene Chamberlain

Potential Bears Surprise Roster Cuts

Here is the projected 53-man roster and the surprise cuts to varying degrees that could face the Chicago Bears come Friday and Saturday.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Rate Best Odds for Signing Leonard Fournette

The Chicago Bears could be in the market for a running back after David Montgomery's groin strain, and Bovada.com thinks Leonard Fournette makes a good replacement.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Mike Rene