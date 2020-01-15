BearMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Vegas Attaches Optimism to Bears' 2020 Chances

Gene Chamberlain

Odds to win the Super Bowl for the 2020 season have been released by BetOnline.com and it could be worse for the Bears considering how their 2019 season went.

The Bears are 25-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, which are the ninth-best odds.

As usual, they're behind the Packers, who are 20-1.

In 2018 when they went 12-4, the Bears came into the season at 100-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Seahawks, Falcons, Rams and Vikings are the same odds as the Bears. On Vegasinsider.com and Superbookusa.com, the Bears are 30-1.

The favorites are also encouraging for the Bears considering coach Matt Nagy came from Kansas City. Andy Reid's Chiefs are 7-1 odds. Then again, that's more a reflection on Patrick Mahomes than Reid and the Bears haven't got that position covered the same way.

The Ravens and 49ers are both 8-1.

In 2018 when they went 12-4, the Bears came into the season at 100-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Also of note, betting on where Tom Brady plays next year can be lucrative if you're taking the right team.

A $100 bet on the Bears pays $1,600 if he winds up in Chicago. The Chargers are paying $200 on a $100 bet, same as the New England Patriots.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jimbo Covert Makes Pro Football Hall of Fame

First of Walter Payton's blockers to be enshrined in Canton is left tackle from Pitt.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Move Training Camp to Halas Hall

Future Bears training camps will be held at Halas Hall in Lake Forest

Gene Chamberlain

It looks like we have some Scrooges at Khalil Mack's expense. That's not what he paid for at…

Gene Chamberlain

Brad Childress Leaving Bears Again in Reorganization

Bears senior offensive assistant Brad Childress is leaving the team and could go to Cleveland to help Kevin Stefanski, reports Cleveland.com

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Offensive Coordinators Rarely Mix

Sid Gillman couldn't even fit in with the Chicago Bears, so what chance do most other offensive coordinators have?

Gene Chamberlain

I'd rather have Drew Brees than Tom Brady. He's a couple years younger and his wife isn't a nag. …

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Hire Former Bengals Offensive Coordinator

Former Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor will be the new Bears offensive coordinator. Lazor also was offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins.

Gene Chamberlain

The One Salary Cap Dump Bears Can Least Afford

Letting go of Prince Amukamara to save cap space would be the kind of foolishness that could get the Bears in trouble on defense.

Gene Chamberlain

What Bears Can Learn From Titans' Playoff Run

The Bears don't have Derrick Henry but they can build a strong running attack to make Mitchell Trubisky into a playoff quarterback again.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Offensive Coordinator Possibilities Rebooted

John DeFilippo was a hot head coaching candidate when the Chicago Bears hired Matt Nagy, but he's out there as a potential offensive coordinator candidate for anyone after being fired by the Jaguars. Also available is former Bears receivers coach Mike Groh, the former Eagles offensive coordinator, as the Bears continue their hunt.

Gene Chamberlain