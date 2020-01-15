Vegas Attaches Optimism to Bears' 2020 Chances

Odds to win the Super Bowl for the 2020 season have been released by BetOnline.com and it could be worse for the Bears considering how their 2019 season went.

The Bears are 25-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, which are the ninth-best odds.

As usual, they're behind the Packers, who are 20-1.

In 2018 when they went 12-4, the Bears came into the season at 100-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Seahawks, Falcons, Rams and Vikings are the same odds as the Bears. On Vegasinsider.com and Superbookusa.com, the Bears are 30-1.

The favorites are also encouraging for the Bears considering coach Matt Nagy came from Kansas City. Andy Reid's Chiefs are 7-1 odds. Then again, that's more a reflection on Patrick Mahomes than Reid and the Bears haven't got that position covered the same way.

The Ravens and 49ers are both 8-1.

Also of note, betting on where Tom Brady plays next year can be lucrative if you're taking the right team.

A $100 bet on the Bears pays $1,600 if he winds up in Chicago. The Chargers are paying $200 on a $100 bet, same as the New England Patriots.

