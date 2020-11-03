Report: Bobby Massie to Miss a Month with Knee Injury

The Bears may need to get used to seeing Jason Spriggs play right tackle for a while or come up with an alternative.

Right tackle starter Bobby Massie suffered a knee injury and could be out a month, according to a report by the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs. The positive part of this news, of course, is they have a bye week during the next three weeks so it might mean only three games missed.

No time line has been assessed to the calf injury suffered by Bears center Cody Whitehair, and he didn't practice at all last week, so it would appear the Bears will be without three offensive line starters for the foreseeable future.

Massie has allowed three sacks on the season but according to Pro Football Focus he is grading out better thiis year than any other Bears offensive lineman. They've fixed a career-high 72.6 grade to Massie's first eight games, including 70.8 as a pass blocker.

Massie had his leg rolled up on while blocking on a David Montgomery run during the first series of the game.

Last year the Bears were without Massie for six games but had right tackle Cornelius Lucas, who played at a high level in his place. Lucas left as a free agent and started the last Washington game against Dallas.

Spriggs has been injured often throughout his career and left with a brief injury Sunday after replacing Massie, but returned and finished the game.

The Bears lost starting left guard James Daniels for the season to a torn pec muscle in the second half against Tampa Bay, and have started Rashaad Coward in his place the last three games.

PFF grades haven't been kind to the subs who have come on in the place of injured Bears offensive linemen. They've given Mustipher only a 44.1 grade for 96 snaps replacing Whitehair and Coward a 41.4 grade. They gave Spriggs a pass-blocking grade of 12.1 and a 40.8 overall for his 65 snaps played. The Bears allowed five sacks in the game.

