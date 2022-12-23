Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor won't play again this season due to injuries, leaving the Bears depleted in the secondary.

In a disastrous blow for the Bears secondary, both starting cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor on Saturday went on season-ending injured reserve.

The Bears already knew they wouldn't have Vildor for this week due to an ankle injury. He had been ruled out for the game but not the season.

Johnson has a ring finger injury that will mean he sits out the rest of the year. He had it in a splint or brace this week for practice but playing with this isn't feasible for someone who needs to grasp to tackle.

Johnson also has been playing with a rib or oblique injury and said he aggravated it last week against the Eagles.

Two weeks ago both Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon were missing from the secondary due to concussions. Now they are the only regular starters playing in the secondary.

The likely starting cornerbacks would be Jaylon Jones and Gordon. It's possible the Bears would go with Josh Blackwell at slot cornerback and keep Gordon outside because Blackwell did this against Green Bay and earned high marks for his coverage.

The Bears had already brought up defensive back Harrison Hand for the game with Buffalo from the practice squad and on Saturday they elevated cornerback Breon Borders from the practice squad, as well.

Johnson finishes his season with seven pass defenses and a forced fumble and recovery. Vildor had an interception and five pass defenses.

Borders is 6-foot, 189 pounds and has played for Buffalo, Jacksonville, Washington, Tennessee and Arizona. He has been in 31 games, including six starts, and has one interception and seven pass defenses. Borders played last year in 11 games for the Titans and one for the Cardinals.

Two other players activated from the practice squad for this week Saturday were tight end Chase Allen and wide receiver Nsimba Webster. The Bears are down tight end Trevon Wesco and wide receiver Chase Claypool due to injuries.

Running back Khalil Herbert has officially been activated, as coach Matt Eberflus said would happen earlier this week.

