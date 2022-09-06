Skip to main content
Bears East Strikes Again

Former Bears GM catches another former Bears player he drafted in Chicago for his new team.

Ryan Pace is at it again.

Former Bears defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga was signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

Tonga was cut by the Bears last week.

Pace, the former Bears GM, drafted the 6-foot-4, 338-pound former BYU player in the seventh round last year and he got two starts and 15 games played with 24 total tackles.

Pace is working in their personnel department, and the Falcons also have his predecessor as GM, Phil Emery, as a scout.

Tonga wasn't a fit for the attacking one-gap front the Bears now use and is a two-gap player, so he was an easier player for them to cut.

The comical aspect of it is yet another former Bears player going to the Falcons.

These former Bears are on the active roster for the Falcons:

  • RB Damien Williams
  • WR Damiere Byrd
  • LB Nick Kwiatkoski
  • DT Abdullah Anderson
  • T/G Germain Ifedi
  • T Elijah Wilkinson
  • RB Cordarrelle Patterson

They have these players on the practice squad:

  • S Teez Tabor
  • TE MyCole Pruitt
  • NT Khyiris Tonga

They also signed former Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman but he retired.

