Ryan Pace is at it again.

Former Bears defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga was signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

Tonga was cut by the Bears last week.

Pace, the former Bears GM, drafted the 6-foot-4, 338-pound former BYU player in the seventh round last year and he got two starts and 15 games played with 24 total tackles.

Pace is working in their personnel department, and the Falcons also have his predecessor as GM, Phil Emery, as a scout.

Tonga wasn't a fit for the attacking one-gap front the Bears now use and is a two-gap player, so he was an easier player for them to cut.

The comical aspect of it is yet another former Bears player going to the Falcons.

These former Bears are on the active roster for the Falcons:

RB Damien Williams

WR Damiere Byrd

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

DT Abdullah Anderson

T/G Germain Ifedi

T Elijah Wilkinson

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

They have these players on the practice squad:

S Teez Tabor

TE MyCole Pruitt

NT Khyiris Tonga

They also signed former Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman but he retired.

