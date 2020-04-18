BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Chicago Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Offensive Line

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears are leaning heavily on new offensive line coach Juan Castillo in their attempt to revive their blocking for the run as well as the pass.

Shortly after hiring Castillo coach Matt Nagy already liked what he saw of Castillo's ideas.

"I just appreciate a lot of simplicity of where it's at and the consistency too," Nagy said. "So it will be fun to get going on that."

It's going to take more than Castillo's expertise to get the run blocking activated after they finished 27th and 29th during Nagy's first two years in yards per rush. When they allowed more sacks (45) last year than any Bears team since 2011, it's an indication this isn't entirely a run blocking/scheme problem.

They need bodies. Bringing in a reclamation project like former Green Bay Packers tackle Jason Spriggs and struggling Seahawks guard Germain Ifedi only partially answers the problem.

"We struggled in that area this year," GM Ryan Pace said after the season. "That's real. I think we know it starts up front with those guys.

"That's something we really got to look at from a personnel standpoint."

The Bears can trace back their offensive line troubles to the end of Kyle Long's health, three years ago. They need someone who is a real force on the line to help bind it, whether it's at right guard or replacing one of the tackles. It could even be a center, considering they have two centers who can also play guard effectively in James Daniels and Cody Whitehair.

Michigan center Cesar Ruiz is an ideal fit because of his familiarity with Castillo from last season when Michigan had the new Bears line coach on as its line adviser. Also Ruiz is a leader and strong personality molded by the tragic loss of his father in a hit-and-run accident, and a childhood in a tough neighborhood.

If Ruiz fell to the Bears at No. 43, it could be difficult to choose another player and especially another lineman. They might realize this because they held a video conference interview with him according to Bearreport.com.

The overall line crop is solid and the fact other teams will be flocking all over the impressive wide receiver group, four or five quarterbacks, defensive linemen and pass rushers and several cornerbacks will push blockers down into Round 2. Interior linemen, in particular, are likely to be ignored in Round 1.

It was reported by Draft Wire's Justin Melo that the team had a private meeting with LSU tackle Saahdiq Charles canceled by the coronavirus shutdown, and had a video interview with guard Damien Lewis of LSU. Melo also said they had one of their alloted Top 30 visits at Halas Hall with Houston tackle Josh Jones before the pandemic.

Another player they've had a known video visit with was Oregon guard Dallas Warmack. Several other meetings they had were widely reported by players themselves at the combine or on websites at the Senior Bowl and include guard Ben Bartch from Division III St. John's, Temple center Matt Hennessey, Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg and North Carolina guard Charlie Heck.

Considering the Bears' website reported Pace or personnel department members will get in over 100 video interviews, the value of knowing any of these player-and-team talks has to be close to zero. Identities of Top 30 and private workouts used to be valuable information, but the pandemic wiped almost all of these.

Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Offensive Line

The Offensive Line room: Tackles Bobby Massie, Charles Leno Jr., Jason Spriggs, Dino Boyd; guards James Daniels, Rashaad Coward, Germain Ifedi, Alex Bars, Corey Levin; centers Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher.

Sports Illustrated's Top of the Line: T Jedrick Wills, Alabama; T Tristan Wirfs, Iowa; T Mekhi Becton, Louisville; T Andrew Thomas, Georgia; T Josh Jones Houston; T Austin Jackson, USC; C/G Cesar Ruiz, Michigan.

When Bears Can Pick One: Starting at Pick No. 43 in Round 2.

Possibles Early: T Jones; T Isaiah Wilson, Georgia; T Ezra Cleveland, Boise State; C/G Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU; T Matt Peart, UConn; G/C Robert Hunt, Louisiana; T Lucas Niang, TCU; G Damien Lewis, LSU; T Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn.

Possibles Later: G/C Matt Hennessy, Temple; G Ben Bartch, St. John's; G Jonah Jackson, Ohio State; T Saahdiq Charles, LSU; G Charlie Heck, N. Carolina; G Logan Stenberg, Kentucky.

Get Used to It: The Vikings could be considering moving Riley Reiff to guard after he struggled at tackle, and could use a first-rounder to take Austin Jackson or another of the top tackles available.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Tight Ends

A player like Purdue's Brycen Hopkins could appeal more now to the Chicago Bears after they released tight end Trey Burton.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Created a Lineup Hole for Themselves to Fill in Draft

It would have been silly for the Bears to think about tight ends prior to Friday because they had 10 players on the roster, but after taking away Trey Burton they suddenly are without the main weapon in their tight end room

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Latest Seven-Round SI Mock Draft Posted Friday

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Bring Second-Round Packers Draft Pick Aboard

Tackle Jason Spriggs suffered through numerous injuries in three Green Bay seasons and went on injured reserve before last season but has a chance to restart his career with the rival Chicago Bears

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Cut Their Losses and Release Trey Burton

The Chicago Bears have released Trey Burton, the tight end who threw the famed "Philly Special" touchdown pass to Nick Foles for Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Wide Receivers

Anthony Miller is proof starting receivers can come out of Round 2 and contribute quickly for the Chicago Bears, and they have the chance now to turn to that round and find a receiver with speed.

Gene Chamberlain

Chicago Bears NFL Draft 2020: Running Backs

The need for a back is low for the Chicago Bears but there is one nonetheless as they try to sort through how much to use David Montgomery and who could actually replace him if he missed time due to injury

Gene Chamberlain

Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Quarterbacks

Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles are backed up by Tyler Bray so the Bears' quarterback need appears low but if one falls to them who they've researched then a developmental type couldn't be out of the question

Gene Chamberlain

Teams Bears Should Look to Deal with on Draft Day

A group of teams would offer the Chicago Bears the best chance at finding picks by trading down in Rounds 2-4 of the 2020 NFL Draft, and they should explore these possibilities in order to address numerous needs

Gene Chamberlain

by

SCOOTS610

Gil Brandt Sees Jay Cutler in This NFL Draft Among the QB Ranks. Who?

Gene Chamberlain