Bears Add Running Back, Linebacker to Practice Squad

The Bears signed two players to their practice squad Tuesday and waived outside linebacker James Vaughters.

Bucs 2017 fifth-round draft pick Jeremy McNichols, from Boise State, and undrafted free agent edge rusher Dewayne Hendrix from Pitt were added by the Bears, who lost practice squad running back Kerrith Whyte to the Steelers when he was signed on Saturday.

McNichols has played briefly in two seasons for the 49ers, Colts and Titans after being cut by the Buccaneers. He has four career carries for 8 yards and played in four games.

Hendrix was briefly with the Miami Dolphins. He played at Pitt three years after transferring from Tennessee. He had 7 1/2 career sacks in 23 games with 10 tackles for loss.

