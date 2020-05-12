Two of the most often-criticized and least-appreciated players on this Chicago Bears offense since the arrival of general manager Ryan Pace have been tackles Charles Leno Jr. and Bobby Massie.

Tackles are always going to get blame when an outside pass rusher takes down the quarterback or one draws a holding penalty, and rarely does anyone notice when they're doing their job. With both Massie and Leno Jr., until last year there was no doubt they usually did their jobs.

Going forward, there is more uncertainty with both even though this is not a contract year. It's going to be a year-long appraisal for both players.

Leno probably draws the most criticism, and last year's 13 penalties were a major reason. He allowed five sacks, according to Pro Football Focus statistics, but this isn't an unusually high number for a left tackle. The penalties are. Leno had nine holding or illegal use of hands penalties in a year when officials really cracked down on this. However, he did clean up his act in the season's last four weeks with just one hold or illegal use of hands then.

Pace always has valued Leno's play and in 2017 gave him a four-year contract extension for $38 million, and Pace isn't alone in his assessment.

Analytics site Pro Football Focus gave Leno season's grades in the 70s as a starter four straight years until lsat year. They 75.8 in 2018 and 78.7 in 2017 are considered solid to good on their grading scale, and in those years Leno only had one penalty-filled year. He also committed 13 in 2017 when he had his highest PFF grade.

However, last year Leno's grade dipped dramatically as his penalties climbed. He finished with a 58.6 grade and it's led to severe scrutiny.

Massie's play hasn't been as highly graded by PFF but hasn't been poor, either. He has been between 63.2 and 72.4 throughout his four years in Chicago after signing as a free agent following four years with the Cardinals.

Massie's 77.7 pass-blocking grade from PFF was the sixth best in the league in 2018, and in the last two years he has allowed just three total sacks. However, he had an ankle injury and suffered from vertigo last year, losing six total starts to those situations.

Their contracts make this a huge year for both players.

While neither is entering the final year of a contract, both are vulnerable to being cut prior to the 2021 season according to Spotrac.com salary figures.

Of Leno's $11.2 million figure against the 2021 cap, $8.9 million is not guaranteed. So the Bears would come up with a nice cap savings if he was cut then. They would still be paying his $900,000 prorated signing bonus and a $1.394 million contract restructuring bonus into the future for two years as dead cap money, which isn't ideal but is manageable.

The same type of situation is working against Massie, who has $7.9 and $8 million non-guaranteed salary coming in 2021 and 2022. Massie does have his salary guaranteed this season.

The Bears added only former Packers tackle Jason Spriggs in free agency, after the Chicago-area native spent 2019 out with what was described as a trapezoid muscle (upper back) injury.

"Spriggs, he's coming off the injury, but we had big college grades on him," Pace said. "He's still a young player."

Seventh-round draft pick Lachavious Simmons could be a tackle, as well. However, Pace said it's possible he could play guard, as well.

"Right away his size and length jumps out," Pace said. "He's got 35-plus-inch arms."

For Massie and Leno, all the talk of changing tackles can be quickly silenced if they revert back to the style of play they displayed in prior seasons.

