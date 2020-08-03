The Bears and Detroit Lions have a game in 41 days and with on-field conditioning starting this week the Lions will be operating at less than capacity due to COVID-19.

In fact, they've been harder hit by COVID-19 than the Bears.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result he can't return and practice until either 10 days have passed or five days elapsed since the first positive test and two negative test are completed followed by 24 hours all within a five-day period.

The Lions' backup quarterback this season is none other than former Bears backup Chase Daniel.

Stafford isn't the only starting player on the list. His favorite target, Kenny Golladay, as well as tight end T.J. Hockenson are on the list.

Also on it are cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Amani Oruwariye and rookie safety Jalen Elliott. Reserve punter Arryn Siposs is on the list as well. Coleman started 11 games last season.

This isn't an indication these players will miss the opener, although lack of preparation time can certainly impact this.

Much of this depends on the severity of the illness or whether they really even tested positive or they were placed on the list because of contact with people who had it. With more than a month remaining until the opener they should have plenty of time to be ready at this pint.

Two Lions the Bears know they won't face are defensive tackle John Atkins and wide receiver Geronimo Allison. Just like Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman, those two have taken the opt-out due to the coronavirus.

Allison, the former Packer, was acquired in free agency and wasn't a huge loss for Detroit because they already have two of the NFC North's best receivers in Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr.

Atkins figured to be the backup nose tackle behind Danny Shelton. He started six games last year as injury troubles hit former Lions defensive linemen Mike Daniels and Damon Harrison.

The Bears are still without backup nose tackle John Jenkins because he's on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Last season the Bears never faced Stafford. He went out with a back injury right before the game in Chicago when Jeff Driskel had to step in and play. At Detroit on Thanksgiving, the Bears faced

