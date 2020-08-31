SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Conversion Attempt: Cordarrelle Patterson Finding a Fit

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears saw very early returns from their move of Cordarrelle Patterson to running back during Saturday's scrimmage at Soldier Field.

Now they wouldn't mind seeing the same thing in the season opener against Detroit.

Patterson recognized an opening to the right outside in the Bears' blocking scheme and it was like when he returns kicks, except without the kick. He exploded outside, made one cut and bolted down the sideline to score on a 25-yard run.

Patterson may have plenty to learn about being a running back yet, but he already has down who to credit for a touchdown run like any other back who scored.

"Like I said, it's just trusting the offensive linemen," Patterson said Monday during a Bears Zoom conference call. "They did a heck of a job covering everybody up and I want to say a tight end came over and set off the edge for me. It was just like a play that you can’t miss.

"Anybody could have ran this. Like I say, it just starts with that offensive line. They've been working their ass off this whole camp, man, with a new coach that’s trying to get each and every day. Those guys are a doing a hell of a job, man."

Patterson has to do more than compliment his linemen on occasion. He also has to trust them because the transition from being a wide receiver to playing running back is going to require him to learn this new ability many ball carriers already have from running inside against tough defensive fronts.

He mentioned it at the outside of training camp when he discussed running into the "A" gap or the "B" gap on the inside.

"First of all, it just start with trusting those big guys blocking for you," Patterson said. "Coach Juan (Castillo), he's doing a hell of a job after practice working with those guys and having us running backs come over there and seeing what those guys seeing.

"Every run don't have to be an outside run. Sometimes if the hole is in the middle, you just got to trust it, trusting those big five guys up front."

Patterson said he's seeing little difference between carrying the ball on runs in the backfield or returns, but there are some new details requiring his attention.

"It's just catching the ball and just going as fast as you can and trying to get a touchdown," Patterson said. "But fundamentally, it's just trying to work on my handoffs, and my footsteps and everything, being beside the quarterback, just trying to learn a lot."

The kick returner doesn't have to be prepared for all the possibilities a running back does.

"Because running back, I feel like you’re like a backup quarterback out there," Patterson said. "You've got to know Mike, Sam and Will (linebackers). You've got to know what front. You've got to know so much at the running back position. But at the end of the day, I just want to be on the football field, whatever I can do, I’m going to go out there and do it."

Patterson isn't about to call himself a full-time running back yet, if ever.

"I'm a full-time whatever coach needs me to be," he said. "Any time I'm out there on the field, I'm full-time whatever.

"I'm always on goal. So I don't limit myself to anything on the football field. Whatever coach needs me to do, I'm going to do–safety, running back, right guard, left guard–it don't matter, man. I just want to be out there on the football team helping my team win."

Twitter: BearDigets@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaylon Johnson Enters Crucial Week if He's to Start

The Chicago Bears drafted Jaylon Johnson 50th overall in the spring and a shoulder surgery has limited his appearances in training camp including Saturday's scrimmage.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Butkus bear

Two Bears Position Battles on Verge of Being Decided

Analysis: The Chicago Bears came into training camp with three starting positions to decide besides quarterback and one of those hasn't even been a battle while an injury appears to be a factor in deciding another.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

PODCAST: From SI Forecasting the NFC North

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/08/31/tom-brady-leading-new-teammates-social-justice-yannick-ngakoue

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Bring Back Running Back Napoleon Maxwell

The Chicago Bears on Monday put defensive back Michael Joseph on injured reserve and brought back running back Napoleon Maxwell, who was cut at the outset of training camp.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Can't Afford to Ignore Leonard Fournette's Availability

David Montgomery's groin strain puts the Bears in a desperate situation and Leonard Fournette would be a great addition even for a team without a running back need let alone one without its back due to injury.

Gene Chamberlain

Roquan Smith Among Bears Who Made a Leap Forward

Training camp practices have made it evident Roquan Smith and five other Chicago Bears have made a big step forward.

Gene Chamberlain

Nick Foles Hints at Degree of Difficulty for Winning QB Job

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles has his eyes set on winning the starting quarterback job still, but each day is making him realize how difficult this is going to be considering all of the extraneous forces working against him in the battle with Mitchell Trubisky.

Gene Chamberlain

by

BillWade

It Would Seem Young Corners Not Being Ready Is a Trend...as Always

https://www.si.com/nfl/lions/onepride-plus/jeff-okudah-not-ready-to-start-for-detroit-lions

Gene Chamberlain

Bears QB Battle Rages On with No End in Sight

Matt Nagy said after Saturday's scrimmage at Soldier Field that he could take the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles all the way to right before the opening game Sept. 13.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Matt Nagy Sees Bears Meeting Thursday As Unifying Force

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn calls the situation in Kenosha typical of the way blacks are mistreated by police

Gene Chamberlain