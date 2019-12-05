Bear
Cordarrelle Patterson named Special Teams Player of Month

Gene Chamberlain

It seems Bears coach Matt Nagy still hasn't found a way to use Cordarrelle Patterson's speed and strength combination well in the Bears offense.

However, no one can deny Patterson's impact on special teams and the league recognized this on Thursday. Patterson has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November.

Patterson's returning is only part of it. He averaged 29.4 yards a kick return for 10 November returns, including a 57-yarder against Detroit to start the game.

The big surprise has been Patterson's effectiveness as a gunner on punts. He had four special teams tackles and in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants downed two punts inside the 10-yard line.

"I haven't had a player like this since I coached Josh Cribbs, to be honest with you," special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said of Patterson. "Cribbs was a great returner and he was an excellent cover player, also. Kind of the same type of player. Blessed to have him."

Currently Patterson ranks first in the NFC and second in the league in kick return averaged at 30.9.

Patterson is the first Bears special teams player of the month since Devin Hester in October of 2011.

